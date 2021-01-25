Workshop on satellite technology held

Covai Post Network

A workshop on satellite technology was hosted by the ABJ Abdul Kalam International Space Centre and the Martin Group at the KBR College of Technology for the benefit of more than 500 government school students. The main objective of this workshop is to develop the skills of students from Class IX to Class XII across the country to work on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and to use the knowledge and skills of students for the design and development of 100 small satellites.