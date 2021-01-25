  • Download mobile app
26 Jan 2021, Edition - 2023, Tuesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Delhi Police to decide on farmers’ entry into capital, SC says
  • Will incorporate ‘Karnataka-occupied areas’ in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray
  • Indian players have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute: Gavaskar
Travel

TCP-News In Shorts

Workshop on satellite technology held

Covai Post Network

January 25, 2021

Share

A workshop on satellite technology was hosted by the ABJ Abdul Kalam International Space Centre and the Martin Group at the KBR College of Technology for the benefit of more than 500 government school students. The main objective of this workshop is to develop the skills of students from Class IX to Class XII across the country to work on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and to use the knowledge and skills of students for the design and development of 100 small satellites.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿