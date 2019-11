Team India Announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019

by businesswireindia.com

BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019. The finalists were chosen after a thrilling national final held at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. The trio, Mr. Amod Joshi from Ahmedabad, Mr. V Gautham Reddy from Hyderabad and Ms. Sheena Rawla from Kolkata will proudly represent India at the international level.India is one of 40 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 which is a global series with over 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players. The World Final is scheduled to be held in South Africa at Fancourt Golf Resort from March 2-7, 2020.Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "For over 45 years, BMW has offered unforgettable experiences to amateur and professional golfers around the world. Being a sport of tremendous joy, golf brings out the best combination of skill and passion in a sportsman. BMW Golf Cup International celebrates this unique spirit and has established itself as the world's largest and most prestigious amateur golfing event. BMW Golf Cup International plays a key role in advancing the sport throughout the community as well as encouraging new budding players. For BMW customers who are golfers and many other enthusiasts, this is the most important event in the calendar. We congratulate the winners of the National Finals who will proudly represent India on the international stage. Playing at the World Final is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they will cherish for life. We wish them all the best for top spots and most importantly, we hope that they enjoy a superb game on the course."Over 1,125 golfers participated in 14 tournaments of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 across 11 cities in India – Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata and Gurgaon. The winners from these regional tournaments competed in the National Final held in Gurugram.The winners of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 National Finals are as follows:Winner – Mr. Amod Joshi1st Runner Up – Mr. Gaurav Agarwal2nd Runner Up – Mr. Uday KumarWinner – Mr. V Gautham Reddy1st Runner Up – Mr. Amit Mandgi2nd Runner Up – Mr. Pawan SalujaWinner – Ms. Sheena Rawla1st Runner Up – Ms. Dhanalaxmi Rice2nd Runner Up – Ms. Padmashree ReddyClosest to Pin (ThreeSixty) (Men) – Mr. Parav KariaClosest to Pin (ThreeSixty) (Ladies) – Ms. Dhanalaxmi RiceStraight Drive (Lufthansa) (Men) – Mr. Sumant PoddarClosest to the Pin (MINI) (Men) – Mr. Ashish SihareClosest to the Pin (MINI) (Ladies) – Ms. Padmashree ReddyStraight Drive (BMW Excellence Club) (Men) – Mr. Ashish MittalStraight Drive (BMW Excellence Club) (Ladies) – Ms. Dhanalaxmi RiceLongest Drive (Ballantines) (Men) – Mr. Angad LuthraLongest Drive (Ballantines) (Ladies) – Ms. Sheena RawlaAn exclusive, invitation-only event, BMW Golf Cup International is an amateur golf tournament series designed for customers, prospects and opinion leaders and provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction.BMW Golf Cup International 2019 has three categories – A (for handicaps up to 12), B (for handicaps 13 – 28) and Ladies (for handicaps up to 28). The regional tournament winners of the individual handicap categories compete in the National Final. The victorious trio of the National Final travels to the World Final, which is played at one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world.