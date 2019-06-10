techARC Launches Digital Programme ‘10 Years of Smartphone for All’

techARC, a technology start-up analytics, research and consulting services firm, has announced the launch of an exclusive mega digital programme ‘10 years of Smartphone for all’, a series of webinars and activities to highlight important events of the last 10 years in the smartphone industry, with an aim to set up a platform to shape the next decade.

Through techFLIX, a techknowledgy on demand service (webinar), techARC will hold an exclusive bi-monthly series on smartphones, with the first episode premiering on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 3 pm IST. The topic of the episode is ‘Smartphones of the Future’. The series is exclusively sponsored by Qualcomm. techARC will also be conducting podcasts and CEO interviews along with releasing detailed essays, flipbooks and infographics on important milestones of the smartphone ecosystem.

Announcing the launch of the programme, Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC said, “India has been among early markets to experience Smartphones in all of its avatars. However, the real journey picked up after the first Android Smartphone was introduced in June 2009. Today, the Smartphone has become the most essential personal device and immersed several gadgets which would be on our desks. Through this event, we aim to storify the first decade of Smartphones in India as well as enable a thought leadership platform for India to achieve 1 billion Smartphone users in the next 5-8 years. The programme will create a digital repository of information, insights and stories about the journey so far. We welcome every player connected to the Smartphone industry to be part of this event and share their expertise.”

The programme is expected to generate a minimum of 6 million views through the year-long engagement across various content elements.

Some of the key themes of the event are:

2G to 4G smartphones in India. From voice to data orientation

Selling of Smartphones – online to offline to omnichannel

Manufacturing of Smartphones in India

Evolution of major components – Chipset, Display, Battery, OS, etc

Smartphone – the hub of commerce, social, sharing economy

Watershed moments in Indian Smartphone industry

The programme is supported by Broadband India Forum, Gizmore India and Kommune Brand Communications Pvt. Ltd.

About techARC

techARC was founded in September 2018 as a technology – analytics, research and consulting services firm. Based out of Gurugram, India it offers data driven insights, strategy and solutions in the technology domain. The focus areas for techARC include consumer electronics devices, digital marketing, apps, startups and digital transformation. techARC, having served more than 14 clients so far, has also published techINSIGHTS and a few reports on mobile handsets. techARC research is widely mentioned in leading media publications and its analysts are quoted for their views on various developments in the technology domain.

