TechGig Geek Goddess 2018 becomes the Coveted Pedestal for Clandestine Women Coders

Zabeen Sheikh as winner for UI theme.

Along with UI, there were two other new themes –

IoT and Data Science.

Shobika Saravanan and Divya Mohan were winners in

IoT theme and

Roopa Gupta and Chandra Rekha Molal were winners in

Data Science.

“We are thrilled that over 68,000 coders and developers participated in the TechGig Geek Goddess 2018 event. This is a strong show of passion for technology, and a good indicator of the immense talent that women possess in the IT industry. Such platforms will encourage more women in technology to demonstrate their skills, share knowledge, and become future ready. We congratulate all participants and winners,” said Mohan Sekhar, Senior Managing Director and Lead – Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in India.