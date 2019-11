Techmagnate Wins Award for Excellence in Digital Marketing for BFSI Industry

by businesswireindia.com

At the recently concluded 3rd Edition of Digital Enterprise Summit 2019 in Mumbai, Techmagnate, leading digital agency, won the award for. The award was received by Mr. Shubhendu Mukherjee, Vice President who was also a speaker at the event.The awards were judged by an esteemed panel from leading companies like HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Siemens, Jagran New Media and many more. 34 awards across categories were given out to the best-of-the-best during the Summit. After careful deliberation, the prestigious awards were given out to brands and agencies that outperformed and excelled in their digital marketing campaigns.Techmagnate has been a consistent out performer for its BFSI clients – delivering exceptional results for leading companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Finance, Mahindra Insurance Brokers, Fullerton India, Capital Float and many more. As a result, the Digital Marketing Agency has now added many new BFSI clients to its portfolio and is hoping to work with more companies that are serious about improving their digital performance.In the past, Techmagnate was awarded “Best Content in Digital Campaign in 2018” for a Quora based content marketing campaign for a BFSI client and awarded theBest Search Marketing Campaign in 2017” for SEO services rendered to a leading NBFC.Source: Businesswire