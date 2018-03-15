  • Download mobile app
  • Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
  • Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
  • The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
  • I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
  • Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
  • Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
  • Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
  • AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
  • RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored

TechnipFMC India Corporate Social Responsibility Program 'Seed of Hope' Wins Golden Peacock Special Commendation Award 2017

by businesswireindia.com

March 15, 2018

Business Wire India

'Technip India Limited' has been declared as the Winner of Special Commendation for Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility’ for the year 2017, by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.
 
‘Seed of Hope’ program launched in 2015 is a unique model engaging employees in sustainable development initiatives undertaken by TechnipFMC in India. The model allows employees to propose CSR projects and after necessary due diligence, the project gets implemented by the Company. In this way, employees feel empowered and responsible to do their bit towards society. 
 
TechnipFMC in India has implemented noteworthy projects in partnership with various NGOs to promote:
  • Education and Skill Development
  • Healthcare facility for underprivileged
  • Clean energy
  • Sanitation facility to promote Swachh Bharat
  • Disaster Response program
On receiving the certificate presented by Institute Of Directors (IOD) during its 12th International Conference on CSR held in Bangalore, Swayantani Ghosh, Technip India Communications & CSR Head stated, “We are honored to receive the award for our commendable efforts to sponsor education for orphaned students, install solar panels, launch mobile healthcare units, build toilets in rural and remote areas, drive plantation programs and enhance employability through skill development centers. We are committed to bringing about economical, social and environmental sustainable development of society through our diversified CSR program, ‘Seed of Hope’.”
 
Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute Of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are now regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide.  Source: Businesswire

