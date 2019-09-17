Techstars Startup Weekend Powered by Google for Startups to take Place in Noida on 27th September 2019

After many successful events of Startup Weekend all around globe, the three – day event is scheduled to happen in Noida on 27th – 29th September, 2019 from 6:00 pm onwards. The venue is fixed – myHQ Coregano E-36, Second Floor, Sector 8, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 54-hour event is powered by Google for Startups and hosted by Caonweb, cohosted by myHQ workspace.

Techstars Startup Weekend



The philosophy of Techstars Startup Weekend is to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs. It helps you gain traction through deep mentor engagement, rapid iteration cycles and fundraising preparation.

Around 60-70 aspiring entrepreneurs are expected to take part in 54-hour Startup marathon. In the first day the participants will make a 60 seconds pitch to persuade other attendees to join your team. Second day the attendees will work within their teams on their startup ideas, creating basic prototype and business model. Mentors will be present to guide you create your idea. You can benefit from the experiences of startup of our mentors. The final day is the ‘Sunday presentation day’. Participants will have to make a 4-5min pitch of their product and services to the crowd and a panel of judges, potential investors and mentors.

The speaker of the event is Mr. Utkarsh Kawatra, Founder of myHQ workspaces.

The winning team will get free co-working space for 3 months at myHQ coregano. Funding from various Angels and VC firms, a special session with Venture garage & Multiply ventures on funding of your startup and incubation of your startup from our startup partner.

Meals and drinks will be provided throughout three days of the event.

Anyone who is new to startup scene or is a serial entrepreneur, the ones motivated to build a product or startup and is open to new ideas can register here: in.explara.com/e/swnoida1

50% discount on tickets for student participants. For those wishing to only view the teams’ final presentation can purchase ticket for one day also. Everyone who attends the event is expected to participate for all three days for better exposure and learning environment.

The price of tickets is Rs. 1000/day.

Accommodation will be provided to participants coming in a team/group of three or more from outside Delhi/NCR by the organizers.

Coming in alone with an idea on Friday night and leaving on Sunday evening with a startup company, and a bag full of new network contacts is a unique experience only found at a Startup Weekend.

About Techstars Startup Weekend

Startup Weekend is a 54 hour event starting on a Friday evening with anyone pitching a startup idea. The crowd of 100 or so attendees (a mix of hackers, creative and business people) then vote on the best pitches. About 15 teams are formed around the best ideas which then work through to Sunday evening. The best startups are awarded prizes ranging from cash to in‐kind support from companies. The event is open to anyone interested in the local entrepreneurial community, and it puts them in a setting where anything is possible.

In the past 3 years, 500+ startups have started & 15,000+ entrepreneurs have been inspired. Teams have even started to generate revenue during the 54hr event, and others have even gone on to raise funds from Business Angels or Venture Capitalists. None of these numbers take into account the networking, on‐going professional relationships, and amazing experience that take place at every event. Startup Weekend’s motto: Build Community. Start Companies. No Talk. All Action.