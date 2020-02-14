  • Download mobile app
14 Feb 2020, Edition - 1676, Friday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC dismisses Nirbhaya Case death row prisoner Vinay Sharma’s petition challenging President’s decision to reject his mercy plea.
  • Rahul Gandhi’s Pulwama comment triggers war of words between BJP and Congress
  • Sushma Swaraj epitomised unwavering commitment to public service: PM Modi
  • PM Narendra Modi pays homage to the Pulwama martyrs.
  • Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law becomes UK’s new Finance Minister
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

TEXPROCIL Welcomes Increase in Duty Drawback Rates

by businesswireindia.com

February 14, 2020

Business Wire India

The Government has notified the revised rates of Duty Drawback vide Notification No. 07/2020 – Customs (N.T) dated 28.1.2020. These rates are effective from 4.2.2020. Welcoming the new rates, Dr. K.V. Srinivasan, Chairman of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) said, "The Drawback rates for the major Cotton textiles products have been increased which will improve the competitiveness of these products in the export markets."

The increase in the Drawback rates is on account of various factors such as the changes in the duties, price (CIF) of imported inputs, FOB value of exports, import intensity etc.

Exporters are passing through challenging times on account of difficult export market conditions combined by the removal of some export benefit recently. According to Dr.Srinivasan, the announcement of the revised Drawback rates have come as a relief to the exporters who are already reeling under various types of pressures both internally and externally.

Dr.Srinivasan extended his thanks to the Department of Revenue and the Drawback Committee for increasing the Drawback rates. The Chairman, TEXPROCIL urged the Government to reimburse all the other taxes and duties that remain un-neutralized through the new scheme RODTEP (Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products), which should cover the entire value chain of Cotton textiles. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿