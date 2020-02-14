TEXPROCIL Welcomes Increase in Duty Drawback Rates

by businesswireindia.com

The Government has notified the revised rates of Duty Drawback vide Notification No. 07/2020 – Customs (N.T) dated 28.1.2020. These rateseffective4.2.2020. Welcoming the new rates, Dr. K.V. Srinivasan, Chairman of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) said, "The Drawback rates for the major Cotton textiles products have been increased which will improve the competitiveness of these products in the export markets."The increase in the Drawback rates is on account of various factors such as the changes in the duties, price (CIF) of imported inputs, FOB value of exports, import intensity etc.Exporters are passing through challenging times on account of difficult export market conditions combined by the removal of some export benefit recently. According to Dr.Srinivasan, the announcement of the revised Drawback rates have come as a relief to the exporters who are already reeling under various types of pressures both internally and externally.Dr.Srinivasan extended his thanks to the Department of Revenue and the Drawback Committee for increasing the Drawback rates. The Chairman, TEXPROCIL urged the Government to reimburse all the other taxes and duties that remain un-neutralized through the new scheme RODTEP (Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products), which should cover the entire value chain of Cotton textiles.Source: Businesswire