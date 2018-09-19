ThanksforTheHelp.Com's Cost of Living Calculator – a Handy Tool for Students Seeking Admissions in Australia

by businesswireindia.com

With the insurgence of the neo-middle class in the South Asian countries (particularly in India), there is a surge in the number of students opting for foreign colleges and universities to pursue higher studies. Every year, thousands of students from India are seeking admissions in foreign universities to give a jump start to their careers.According to a study in 2016, the Indian middle class has more than doubled in size from 2004 to 2012, to 600 million people, as the Indian economy, which is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, is rapidly developing.There is a sea change in the mindset of the parents who are willing to send their wards to reputed colleges and universities abroad for higher education. Such staggering figures aren't hidden from the educational institutions abroad as well. The surge in India's middle class has tempted several foreign universities to offer courses for the Indian youth and even invite them to their campuses.However, the most common problem which the parents, as well as the students, face is to calculate the cost of living in a particular country.ThanksforTheHelp.com (TFTH) is a portal which helps the students/parents estimate what is the exact monthly expense for a student in any city in a foreign country, say Australia.TFTH's cost of living calculator helps a student get a clear idea about what will be his/her monthly expenditure. The website provides the most comprehensive and accurate estimation of the accommodation cost in the suburbs and or in the city areas in all the major Australian cities.Pankaj Sharma, Co-founder of TFTH, while explaining about how the cost of living calculator works, said, "Our website has a pool of volunteers – who are primarily the students from these varsities. We source the data directly from our verified users to help our visitors estimate the monthly living expenses in a particular city. To check the monthly expense in any city in Australia, the user needs to visit TFTH's 'Cost of Living Calculator'.""So far, we have gathered the data from 6480 students who are studying in various cities of Australia," Pankaj adds further."I am pursuing Bachelors in Business (Industry Professional Practice) from Charles Sturt University in Sydney, Australia. Hailing from the state of Punjab, I have always seen people in my neighborhood talking about the quality of education in the foreign universities and the perks of pursuing higher education there. When I decided to pursue higher studies in Australia, I was clueless about what could be my monthly expenditure here. Finally, I came to know about ThanksForTheHelp.com, and this platform helped clear all my doubts. The estimated figures told is exactly the same," said Miss Nandita, who lives in Sydney.Miss Amatya, who hails from Gujarat revealed how TFTH helped her get her biggest worry i.e. the problem of getting a proper accommodation sorted out. "I was very confused about the cost of living in the city of Melbourne, TFTH assisted me to get in touch with the students in the college who eventually helped me find a good accommodation," she said.Mr. Vikram from Delhi, whose son pursues RMIT University from Melbourne had a word of praise for TFTH for helping him get an idea about the monthly expense in Melbourne and seek a decent accommodation."I was very much concerned about my son's safety and security in a foreign land, but thanks to TFTH, we got in touch with the students from that college and my son found a decent accommodation quite easily," he said.TFTH thus helps a new student get affordable accommodation which suits his/her budget. TFTH volunteers also counsel the students about the internships that should help them improve their resume.Source: Businesswire