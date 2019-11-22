The 29th CREDAI MCHI Real Estate Housing Finance Exhibition will be the Turning Point of MMR Real Estate

The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Exhibition kicked off in a grand fashion on November 21, 2019. The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Exhibition is being held at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Bandra in Mumbai until November 24, 2019 and is a host to 120+ developers from across the MMR region. 20,000+ homes are expected to be put on sale giving potential homebuyers immense variety in one space.

Lamp lighting ceremony and exhibition catalogue unveiling of The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Real Estate & Housing Finance Exhibition



The theme of the Expo is ‘Ab Nahi Toh Kab’. Ab Nahi Toh Kab was conceptualized with the intent of understanding people's psyche with regards to postponing buying homes. The last couple of years have been a wait and watch market for home buyers, as prices were high and interest on loans were high. This year with government and RBI initiatives, developers have initiated good deals and attractive offers for home buyers. Ab Nahi Toh Kab invites potential homebuyers and gives them a one-stop place to look at homes in all budgets, sizes, locations, from reputed builders, and with MCHIs credibility to the whole exercise.

Visitors at the Expo have a chance to win a free house or get a discount voucher or avail of the various subvention schemes put forth by developers on a platter to help them make that final decision to buy a home. ‘Ab Nahi Toh Kab’ seems to reiterate the fact that in this sluggish market a buyer may find a better deal to buy their property.

The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Exhibition will take place until November 24, 2019, and pre-registration numbers so far have already crossed 20,000 visitors. The 29th edition of the property expo is the first edition to go online for pre-registration with pre-registrations being more than ten thousand that of its previous edition.

The inauguration took place with the lighting of the lamp that was presided upon by MCHI Dignitaries, members from the developer’s community and from participating banks. The Guests of Honour included 50 Managing Committee and Developer members and Senior Bankers like:

Shri. Siddhart Mohanty, MD & CEO, LIC Shri. Shreekant, CGM-Head Real Estate & Housing Business, State Bank of India Shri. Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital Ltd Shri. Jagdeep Mallareddy, President & Head Retail Lending Assets, Axis Bank Shri. Jasminder Chahal, HEAD – Mortgages, ICICI Bank Shri Navtej Singh, Head Business Operations Maharashtra & Goa, Bank of Baroda Shri. Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants Pvt ltd

Nayan Shah, President, CREDAI-MCHI, was really humbled to see the participation by the developers for the 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo and extended his gratitude to all the participants while wishing them all the very best to make the most out of this event during the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking at the inauguration, Pratik Patel, Chairman, Exhibition, CREDAI-MCHI, said, ''We as a committee can only think of this moment as a turning point for MMR Real Estate. I wish all the home buyers a very good luck for the best deals for their ideal homes ‘Ab Nahi Toh Kab’. Those who have missed it today will still have three more days to go come and get the best deals for your dream homes.''

TD Joseph, Head, Events & IPs, CREDAI-MCHI, further added, “This exhibition is not just about business but a way of giving back to society. Catering to different categories of homes from Affordable, Luxury, Holiday Homes etc. with this initiative, we wish to make all kind of homes accessible for home buyers as we not only cover Mumbai but Metro regions and Pune Region.''

The expo will also go online for the first time where buyers can check out properties and offers online on www.mchihomes.com Visitors can also register for the expo by calling on: 9833552822 or by visiting www.mchihomes.com/registration.php.

About CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI, formed in 1982, is the most prominent and the recognized body of Real Estate Developers in Mumbai and MMR. CREDAI-MCHI brings together members dealing in Real Estate Development on one common platform to address various issues facing the Industry. With a strong Membership of over 1800 leading Developers in Mumbai and The CREDAI-MCHI has expanded across MMR, having its own units in Thane, Kalyan – Dombivali, Mira – Virar City, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Members of CREDAI-MCHI accounts for 80% of the organized Development of new residential and commercial properties in Mumbai and MMR. CREDAI-MCHI is recognized by Government of Maharashtra and the Central Government and helps in meeting their objectives of providing housing, which is a basic necessity. CREDAI-MCHI works towards raising awareness among the General Public, Real Estate and Construction Industry while providing them with detailed information on new developments in and around Mumbai and MMR.