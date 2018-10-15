The 3rd Edition of Coffee Day Malnad Ultra Successfully Flags off as Florent Bouguin Grabs Pole Position

by businesswireindia.com

edition of Coffee Day Malnad Ultra, one of India’s premier endurance runs held in Chikmagalur, ended on a high note as new course records were set in the 50 km and 80 km category run.

Running amidst Coffee Day’s estates which the brand has contributed towards preserving from the beginning is a matter of great pride. It also builds the courage to endure, push boundaries and make wellness a priority.

Coffee Day Malnad Ultra 2018 set a new milestone with over participants for the first time. Another key highlight of the third edition was the evolution of the event into a cultural melting pot of diversity bringing together runners across gender, age groups and nationalities. As many as international runners from U.K, Poland, France, U.S.A, Maldives, Germany, Australia, Canada, Belgium, Singapore, Colombia, Japan, and Malaysia participated in the run with U.S.A having the highest representation of 7 endurance runners. An incredible number of female runners participated across all three categories including accomplished athletes like Jo Meek and Corrine Malcolm. The event saw a substantial increase in the number of registrations from India too with participation from across India. People across different age groups participated in the ultramarathon ranging. The growth in the number of professional and world-class runners at the Coffee Day Malnad Ultra is a testament to the quality and magnitude of the run. Malnad is home to a large number of coffee plantations and Coffee Day is an integral part of this region's coffee tradition. Coffee Day Malnad Ultra is the brand's vision to reach out to endurance runners across the globe to experience the natural splendor of Malnad that Coffee Day has added to protecting and nurturing over the years. The run is non-intrusive, eco-friendly and designed to bring to focus the indigenous flora and fauna of the beautiful region and showcase India's wildlife at its best. Coffee Day understands its responsibility of reaching across to a young India that is increasingly aware of creating a sustainable, ecologically balanced environment. The run encourages the love for nature and drives home the message of endurance which is very relevant to the Coffee Day group's young audience. "We are delighted with the success of the third edition of Coffee Day Malnad Ultra. Participation was the highest ever and the runners found the ultramarathon experience inspirational and challenging. It was the vision of Coffee Day to highlight the natural biodiversity of Malnad amongst the youth and hosting the eco-friendly ultramarathon in the heart of the coffee estates helped achieve that. We look forward to a bigger fourth edition of Coffee Day Malnad Ultra next year." "The Coffee Day Malnad Ultra run is growing in popularity year-on-year and it is evident from the participation. Last year, there were 441 runners and this year, the number of runners has almost doubled. We are extremely happy with the response and we hope it will grow bigger in the years to come." Coffee Day Malnad Ultra is split into three categories – 50km; 80km and 110km. 496 participants (111 females) registered for the 50 km run, 96 participants (17 females) registered for the 80 km run and 229 participants (15 females) registered for the challenging 110 km run. Runners from 22 states across India participated in the ultramarathon. States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Goa, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim made their presence felt in the endurance run.