The 4th Edition of UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit– MARS 2019 to Be Conducted by Merck Foundation in Accra, Ghana

Business Wire India Merck Foundation
, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the New Edition of their “UNESCO – Merck Africa Research Summit (MARS) 2019”
in partnership with African Union
in ACCRA, GHANA on 30th of October 2019
during their annual conference “Merck Africa Asia Luminary”
.
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of UNESCO-MARS
explained “The Summit aims to contribute to building research capacity in African research community and discuss challenges, opportunities & proposed strategies to support health decision making that address Health and Sustainability challenges in low-and middle-income countries. The end objective is to empower African young researchers & women researchers, advancing their research capacity and promote their contribution to STEM”.
The scientific committee of the UNESCO MARS 2019 include Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & Chairperson of UNESCO-MARS; Mr. Diallo Abdourahamane
, UNESCO Director to Ghana; Dr. Ahmed Fahmi, Chief of Section, Division of Science Policy and Capacity Building, UNESCO; Dr. Ahmed Hamdy, African Union – Scientific, Technical and Research Commission
and Prof. Elijah Songkok, Assistant Professor, Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases College of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Kenya.
The UNESCO MARS 2019
will host high level participants that include many African Ministers of Health, Science and Technology, Education, information and Gender and African Researchers.
“This high-level roundtable meeting will also provide networking opportunities to strengthen the research community and their impact on African society and media communication,” concluded Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard
Facebook: Merck Foundation
Twitter: @Merckfoundation
YouTube: MerckFoundation
Flickr: Merck Foundation
Website: www.merck-foundation.com
Join Merck Foundation online community to exchange experience and information with other healthcare providers, researchers, students, policy makers and community members in Africa and beyond www.merck-foundation.com free registration
Source: Businesswire