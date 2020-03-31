The Big Stack Poker University Joins Hands With 9stacks to Produce Professional Poker Players

by businesswireindia.com

The Big Stack, India’s first ever poker university, has collaborated with another gaming giant 9stacks to revolutionize the world of poker in their own unique way. With this partnership the aspiring poker players in the country will get a dedicated platform to acquire all the inimitable skills required to stand as a poker pro in the industry.

As a part of this tie-up, The Big Stack will play the role of training the poker enthusiasts on its eccentric platform packed with all inclusive and in-depth knowledge of the game. Whereas, 9stacks will offer the training ground/platform where these poker students can try and test their skills thereby turning into polished and refined poker players. This partnership intends to develop and bring forth the hidden talent spread across various parts of the country.

Under this endeavor,

“We are extremely delighted to announce our partnership with 9stacks and are confident that our association will certainly revolutionize the world of poker. This first of its kind collaboration will help elevate the standard of poker in the country and will also give a boost to our business. We believe India as a market, holds huge potential for poker to emerge as a mainstream sport and we are all geared up to reap the benefits of the huge opportunity hidden in the industry.”all students trained on The Big Stack platform will get Rs.2500 free to play on 9stacks and gain the required skills pertaining to poker. Both The Big Stack and 9Stacks will run cross promotions on their respective platforms by strategically placing “Learn” & “Play” links respectively. Besides, 9stacks will additionally offer Rs.15000 to the poker learners who will enroll under personalized coaching package on The Big Stack., "We started 9stacks with the aim of taking poker to millions of new players across India. In the Big Stack Poker University, we're glad to have found a partner who shares the same mindset. At present we will start with a few hundred enthusiastic new poker players, but we're confident this will scale up manifold in the coming months and years. Further, by making the course entirely online and video-based with an added dash of testing and competition, I think they've cracked the code on designing an inherently scalable solution. I wish all the best to the Big Stack team in this much-needed endeavour."The renowned poker platform 9stacks will also empower coaches from The Big Stack, by offering them mega nonredeemable cash money for them to play and do hand history sessions, which will be recorded and made available for all students of the Big Stack, the innovative training place for poker players.Source: Businesswire