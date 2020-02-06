The Global Payroll Management Institute Announces the Launch of its Chapter in Chennai

Covai Post Network

Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI), a body under American Payroll Association (APA), USA announces the launch of its Chennai chapter over an exclusive event, scheduled to take place on February 6, 2020. The forum will be a confluence of leaders in global payroll and allied domains including CHROs and CFOs. The chapter is a voluntary body that will foster effective sharing of knowledge, best practices, and provide a powerful platform for peer networking.

After its first overseas venture at Pune, India, GPMI is now joining hands with Neeyamo to commence its chapter in Chennai, India. This chapter will open doors to new opportunities that empower members with educative seminars, and webinars & events on trending HR and payroll topics.

Commenting on the launch of the chapter, Dan Maddux, Executive Director at American Payroll Association said, “While GPMI has mobilized subscribers in over 102 countries, nothing is more beneficial than the collective knowledge amongst professionals in your area. GPMI in person chapter meetings afford the opportunity to knowledge share face-to-face. Localized networking in the global payroll community is indispensable.”

Samuel Isaac, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at Neeyamo said, “We are excited to be partnering with GPMI and APA to further their agenda of forging a global community by providing education, skills, and resources necessary for global payroll professionals to become successful leaders and strategic partners. On behalf of GPMI, we would like to invite all interested parties in global payroll to be a part of the world’s leading payroll community.”

The launch will be the first in a series of chapter forums scheduled to foster an active think-tank of payroll leaders. GPMI India eagerly looks forward to the participation of interested parties in the Chennai chapter to create an active payroll community through knowledge-sharing, peer networking and mentoring, amongst other strategic initiatives.

About Global Payroll Management Institute

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a worldwide organization that provides top-quality education, training, and leadership to global payroll leaders. GPMI publishes Global Payroll magazine and offers numerous educational resources to help companies effectively manage the challenges of paying their employees around the world.

Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. With deep functional and industry expertise, and its breadth of geographical reach, Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet the market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, and Employee Helpdesk.

To know more, please visit Neeyamo online at www.neeyamo.com.

Source: Newsvior