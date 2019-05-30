The Langham Hotels & Resorts Introduces New Logo and Global Brand Campaign: “Celebrate The Everyday”

by businesswireindia.com

The Langham Hotels & Resorts unveils its new logo and brand campaign to affirm its well-earned position within the ultra-luxury hotel segment. Through the use of video, photography, and digital experience platforms, “Celebrate The Everyday,” which has been a year in the making, draws on The Langham brand’s respected reputation to set the scene where people choose to celebrate their lives’ most significant milestones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005313/en/

The Langham Hotels & Resorts launches New Global Brand Campaign: “Celebrate The Everyday” (Photo: Business Wire)

“As The Langham brand grows with new hotels being established throughout the world, we wanted a landmark campaign that clearly defines those rare and exceptional things that characterize true luxury and what our hotels do best,” said Stefan Leser, chief executive officer of Langham Hospitality Group.

“For the past year, we have been listening to our guests and immersing in deep-dive discussions about what they want from their luxury hotel experience, and the answer was right there staring at our face all along: people come to The Langham to create joyful memories for their future. They are trusting that their most special occasions, be they big or small, will be cherished and valued by us. And we realized then that there’s really no bigger honour for hoteliers than to fully own that mantle of celebrations and play a part in creating these wonderful memories for our guests.”

The new campaign also addresses a key priority that Leser believes is essential to The Langham’s long-term success within an evolving luxury consumer mind-set: to raise the awareness of the brand as an ultra-luxury contender to match the reality of The Langham hotels’ exemplary service and stellar product offerings.

“We have consistently high favourability ratings and reviews amongst our guests about our hotels,” commented Leser. “However, we discovered that many of them would describe The Langham using terms such as 'best kept secret' and 'hidden gem.' Whilst flattering and complimentary, however, that only spurred us to elevate the public’s understated perception of the brand to match the verified reality of their positive Langham luxury experience. That was when we decided to amplify our marketing voice with this campaign, which will, in turn, achieve fundamentally beneficial results for the company in terms of raising its brand value.”

Unique to the brand’s previous platforms which were inspired by whimsical takes on fairy tale-like scenarios, “Celebrate The Everyday” features vignettes of cherished moments from real-life guests’ experiences. These were infused and recreated in the lead character’s narrative as she reminisced about her treasured memories at The Langham (e.g. a surprise dinner for two in the depths of a Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, an impromptu family picnic on a sun-dappled garden terrace, a joyous weekend with best friends in the suite,) – to wit, scenes that are imbued with kinetic energy, an up-tempo soundtrack, and the signature Langham pink hues.

Watch the teaser trailer here: https://youtu.be/KiXnkGgV-Ok

If the new campaign looks completely different from its predecessor which had depicted sleek models in languid, detached poses attired in resplendent formal dress, Leser said that was purely intentional: “We wanted 'Celebrate The Everyday' to move away from the stilted postures and reflect instead the real life celebratory whims of our guests, which are sometimes spontaneous, a little playful, and a touch irreverent.”

He added, “Being in the luxury level does not mean one has to be stuffy, conventional and staid. In fact, it’s quite the opposite – I believe that true luxury lies in the freedom to express joy and humour, and we at The Langham can help create and share those endearing moments for our guests.”

Filmed on location in and around The Langham hotels in London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, and Sydney, the brand journey was guided by creative director Alex Delgado whose work has been championed by iconic establishments such as Lane Crawford, Ippolita and Revlon, director Ernest J. Martin (Barneys New York and Bergdorf Goodman) and celebrated still photographer Tom Craig (Vogue, Louis Vuitton, Vanity Fair and Net-a-Porter.)

“Celebrate The Everyday” will be rolled out worldwide in phases throughout the year, with key executions in print publications, online sites, LanghamHotels.com, hotel rooms, and social media networks.

The refreshed Langham logo draws its inspiration from the brand’s distinctively British heritage when The Langham, London was opened in 1865 by the Prince of Wales. Known as Europe’s first grand hotel, The Langham played host at the time to elegant soirees and inspirational dinners; notable revellers included Oscar Wilde, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Marie Louise de la Ramée, and members of European royalty.

About The Langham Hotels and Resorts

Combining modern sophistication and timeless glamour, The Langham Hotels & Resorts is globally recognized for its signature pink touches, exceptional intuitive service, contemporary art collections, and award-winning culinary expertise. Drawing on the brand’s distinctive British heritage from the opening of the flagship hotel in London in 1865, The Langham continues the legacy through unwavering commitment in delivering exceptional experiences in London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hefei, Haikou, Ningbo, Haining and Xiamen. Learn about the brand by visiting LanghamHotels.com, and follow The Langham Hotels and Resorts on Instagram (@langhamhotels) and Facebook (@thelanghamhotels) and Twitter (@thelanghamhotel).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005313/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005313/en/Source: Businesswire