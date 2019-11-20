The Leading Reading School in India, Vidyashilp Academy, Hosts Acclaimed Author Sudha Murty

by businesswireindia.com

Renowned author and philanthropist Mrs. Sudha Murty recently visited Vidyashilp Academy. The leading ‘Reading School in India’, Vidyashilp Academy, had the honor of receiving the acclaimed author at the school on the 6of November 2019.Mrs. Murty took the time to meet and interact with avid readers. Students read out excerpts of the story “The Goddess of Fruits and Vegetables” while enacting the same from “, the latest in her popular mythology series. The session brought together a lot of reading enthusiasts reinvigorating their interest in reading.The interactive Q & A session found answers that will influence the best life lessons for children. Questions ranged from Grade III child asking “Can Dronacharya be considered the best teacher, Why Dronacharya award? Why not Vasishta? to questions on feminism, gender equality, elements of good writing, social responsibility, self-esteem, and many more insightful ones.Mrs. Murty's responses came straight from her heart and revealed her deep understanding of mythology and life principles. Being pragmatic her suggestions to children were so distinct that it set the adults thinking about the small things that often get missed. The audience in the auditorium learned how to live in the moment and find happiness in everything around. Students from Grade 10 transformed themselves into the eight forms of Lakshmi, making the dais most spectacular. The beaming smile of Mrs. Murty and affectionate symbolic gifts handed over by each of them as Lakshmi’s made it to the most memorable finale.Speaking on the occasion,said, "While we see many of our students being voracious readers, with some, reading is losing its importance as one of the best leisure activity. With years passing, we recognize that children interested in reading at an earlier age develop a deeper love for learning in their later years. Their creative and critical thinking skills are higher and undoubtedly academic success is greater. In order to inspire our students into this habit, we are facilitating interfaces with authors whose books have been extensively read. Earning an entry into the auditorium to meet their favourite authors will go a long way in shaping their personalities and aspirations. Mrs. Sudha Murty’s presence in our School filled an aura of optimism and humility, we are immensely grateful for the magic that she created. Our students had the best life lessons through the genuine answers Mrs. Murty gave for their questions."Mrs. Murty’s visit was one in a series of endeavors taken by Vidyashilp Academy to uphold its commitment to inculcating the habit of ‘reading for pleasure’ amongst students.Earlier this year, Ms. Khyrunnisa.A, a prize-winning author and creator of the iconic popular comic book character 'and Mr. Ken Spillman, an Australian Author interacted with children. Both the authors inspired them with dramatic expressions, beautiful voice modulation, mesmerizing the children into a magical realm. Acknowledging every child’s written expressions with positive comments as their autograph is indeed influencing children for a continuum.Through its unique curriculum, other initiatives and programs, Vidyashilp Academy ensures that reading is fun for students. The school continues to strengthen its links with authors, independent bookstores and other committees that allow these wonderful events to happen.Source: Businesswire