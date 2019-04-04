The Postcard Announces a 50 Room Ultra-immersive Luxury Resort on the Beach in South Goa

After the splendid success of its three openings in Moira, Cuelim and Old Goa, The Postcard Hotel has signed a new boutique luxury hotel project in South Goa. History, heritage and eclectic design is what The Postcard Hotel currently offers in Goa, which includes a 350-year-old carefully restored chapel in its hotel in Cuelim. Adding to the steady growth in its portfolio, The Postcard’s new project would be its first bespoke ground up, design hotel in the state.

Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO of The Postcard Hotel said, “I believe Goa has the potential to be the next Bali and I also see Goa as an emerging design, architecture and culinary capital of India. Goa lives through its 334 villages and communities and we want our guests to experience and appreciate this variety through our hotels like they would have never done before.”

The Postcard’s new experiential hotel will be located on a pristine white sand beach in South Goa and will have 50 rooms and suites interspersed with hard and soft landscaped areas. These would be well-appointed, spacious rooms, with most rooms close to 700 square feet, offering views of the Arabian Sea on one side and the quaint country side of South Goa on the other. The hotel will be designed and curated by a team of world renowned architects and interior designers.

“The challenge was to have a site which had the potential to build a hotel that sets new design standards globally. The search for that iconic location ended with this site, which offers a serene white sand beach of the mighty Arabian Sea in front and beautiful countryside on its other end,” said Kapil Chopra.

The Postcard believes in personalised travel, curated high-end experiences and transformative stays. The Postcard hotels have moved further from offering the generic and clichéd product to a more tailor made luxury product that suits the modern day luxury guest’s discerning preferences.

“The Postcard Hotel is a definitive sign of the times to come in luxury hospitality and JLL is proud to partner with this experiential luxury brand in its national and global ambitions,” said Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels & Hospitality Group, JLL India. JLL, world’s leading real estate professional services firm, was the exclusive consultant to this transaction.

The Postcard’s distinctive identity lies in pillars of sustainability, wellness and authenticity. The design philosophy of The Postcard is to offer immersive spaces. Chopra added, “We do not wish to offer sterile or overbuilt hotels. We want to leave enough space for our guests to connect with the local identity of the destination.”

The upcoming hotel will have a dedicated restaurant offering thoroughly researched local cuisine, prepared carefully for it’s discerning guests. “Whether it is your first time having Goan cuisine or you’ve had it many times before, we promise to deliver an experience you will come back for,” said Chopra.

The new Postcard hotel, on a pristine south Goa beach, will open doors to guests in 2021. The hotel will set a definite standard on the luxury map, offering travellers to Goa a never before experience.

About The Postcard Hotel

Kapil Chopra founded The Postcard Hotel on the mission to create extraordinary experiences for the modern audience. The Postcard Hotel is a bold and ambitious brand that is committed to creating new rules and always setting new standards in experiential luxury. The brand is resolute in its dedication to crafting stunningly designed hotels, preserving local authenticity from design to cuisine, all the while offering impeccable service in 50 intimate hotels in 5 years.