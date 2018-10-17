The Rising of Hebei Industrial Design

by businesswireindia.com

Hebei International Industrial Design Week 2018 (HIDW for short) made its debut on NY Times Square Screen on 30th September, 2018, voicing another momentous sign of the achievement on industry transformation driven by industrial design after Hebei’s release of “Measures on Supporting Industrial Design Development”. Hebei Industrial Design Innovation Center (HIDC for short), established on 26th April, 2018, is regarded as a critical innovation engine for accelerating the integration and development of Hebei industrial design and manufacturing by the paths of design atmosphere building, industry matching and platform forging. Enjoying the reputation of the carrier of Hebei industrial design’s “Enlightenment Movement”, HIDC has vitalized the Hebei manufacturing industry through a series of events called “Design Lecture” and “Design & Industry Matching Conference” within 6 months.

Industrial design, which has never been enslaved to design field, plays a significant role in comprehensively integrating product’s function, structure, quality, shape, package and service with the utilization of technology, engineering, aesthetics, psychology and economics. Areas of culture and creativity, business, technology, maker, architecture, Internet, AI, and urban planning could be increasingly energized by the development of industrial design and innovation. Among all the blossoms of industrial design, HIDW stands out as it makes industrial design visible and prevailing.

Lou Yongqi, Dean of College of Design and Innovation in Tongji University, Jukka Savolainen, Director of the Design Museum Finland, Srini Srinivasan, President-elect of the World Design Organization, Masayuki Kurokawa, World-renowned Architect and Industrial Designer will deliver design themed keynote speeches in terms of education and creativity in HIDW opening ceremony. International Pioneer Design Experience Pavilion, another eye-catching highlight in HIDW, features VR, sound, interaction, power and other innovative new media installation devices, conveying the transmitting and bridging effects among solution, industrial design, experience design and technological product, also showing the various facets of technology and design. International Pioneer Design Experience Pavilion is curated by Sean C.S. Hu, CEO of Hu’s Art Company, curator of Taipei’s 2018 Nuit Blanche.

