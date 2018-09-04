The Spartan Poker Launches the First Edition of the Big Win Tournament

by businesswireindia.com

The Spartan Poker, India's leading online Poker gaming portal, launched their latest tournament, the Big Win. The competition will run through the entire month of September and promises a host of exclusive prizes. Following the huge success of the 2nd edition of their marquee tournament property, India Online Poker Championship, the Big Win tournament brings in a thrilling and promising month of poker where 'Everybody is a Winner'.All eyes will be on the most coveted prize of the tournament that is none other than a stylish Mercedes Benz CLA that requires the user to reach the highest level – level 10. Other prizes up for grabs include an all expenses paid trip to the United States, a Sony 4k Ultra HD LED Smart TV, a Fitbit and an Echo Dot amongst many more exciting prizes waiting to be won.The tournament will consist of ten levels, with grand prizes to be won at every stage. The objective is to generate maximum VIP points, which as Spartan loyalists are aware are the loyalty points awarded to players who invest in real money games.Commenting on the Big Win tournament, Poker Badshah and Co-Founder & MD of The Spartan Poker, Amin Rozani, said, “At The Spartan Poker, we are constantly trying to introduce new competitions and challenges for poker aficionados to prove their prowess. It is of utmost importance to us that we provide a safe and trustworthy platform for our patrons. We are humbled by the participation and excitement of our patrons during the IOPC tournament, and we hope that the Big Win, which is promising to be an even longer tournament will be an exciting one filled with many twists.”Source: Businesswire