The Three-in-one Festive Day of Cheti Chand, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi Signifies a New Beginning: Dr Niranjan Hiranandani

Home buying in India is important not just because of the monetary transaction value, but also because it is attached to happiness sentiment – it is after all, one’s dream home. In India, we have special terms that emphasize the importance of certain festivals and the auspicious actions associated with the same. ‘Gruh Pravesh’, or the act of first entry into one’s new home, is something best associated with the one festive day with three festivals – the auspicious GudiPadwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi.

The three-in-one festive day of Cheti Chand, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi is very important and favourable for the home buyers to make the right decision. This festive day, which also ushers in the New Year, would definitely appear to be the right time for home buyers to fructify their decision of buying or entering into their new home – as tradition would term it, ‘Gruh Pravesh’.

Going beyond just tradition and sentiment, we have the new regulatory regime, which has brought in a paradigm change in how the real estate Industry operates, and has enhanced buyer confidence with the requisite transparency and compliance model. The real estate market witnessed a slow-down as a result of these transformational regulatory norms, but it has gradually been moving back to normalcy. Besides the aspects of availability of one’s choice of home and the market conditions, sentiments also play a vital role in closing the deal. Residential real estate is on the revival mode, and market conditions are favourable with home loan interest still at all-time low rates, choice of apartments available in the market, negotiable deals, and government’s interest subsidy to boost the ‘housing for all’ objective.

For a smart home seeker, being a discerning home seeker is all about selecting the right home, at the right time with the right decision.