The TOEFL® Test Experience Keeps Getting Better: Afternoon Testing Sessions Now Open Worldwide

As part of a continuous effort to enhance the TOEFL iBT® test experience for students and its value to institutions worldwide, students can now take advantage of more flexible testing options, including an increase in the number of test session offerings and a shorter turnaround time for retesting, if necessary.

Beginning immediately, students can register for afternoon testing sessions on select dates, a shift that effectively doubles the testing capacity of participating test centers on those dates. In addition, students can test on consecutive weekends as available dates permit – a significant improvement to the previous 12-day retest waiting period.

These updates, which follow the shortened test time and MyBest™ scores enhancements launched last month, will also be beneficial to institutions – the earlier students can test or retest, the earlier institutions can receive students’ accompanying score report, allowing them to make informed admissions decisions based on a wider eligible applicant pool of qualified students in a timely manner.

“The latest improvements to the TOEFL test revolve around the student testing experience and creating efficiencies that enable them to save time so that they can act quickly,” said ETS’s Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program. “We understand that students need and appreciate flexibility, and these new changes provide conveniences for them as they navigate deadlines and busy schedules in preparing for their academic futures.”

For general information on the TOEFL test, please visit www.ets.org/toefl.

About the TOEFL® Test

The TOEFL test of academic English is welcomed by more than 10,000 institutions in over 150 countries worldwide and is universally accepted in popular destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and by over 98 percent of universities in the U.K., including 100 percent of Russell Group® institutions. The test is preferred over other English-language tests in the United States and key European destinations like France and Germany. In Canada, the TOEFL test is preferred by graduate admissions officers. With central scoring of the test by multiple anonymous human raters, the TOEFL test offers a 100 percent fair and unbiased alternative.

More information regarding the TOEFL test, including registration, study tips and sample questions, is available on the TOEFL Go Anywhere website at www.toeflgoanywhere.org .

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually – including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments – in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org.