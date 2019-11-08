This Children’s Day Renowned Bollywood Stars Encourage Kids to Take up Active Lifestyle, Appeal to Participate in Juniorthon

Business Wire India
- Renowned stars such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar, Dino Morea and Sonu Sood call out to children to adopt active lifestyle and join Juniorthon for a noble cause this children day
- Juniorthon 2019 joins hands with Ekal Abhiyan to support right to education. Proceeds from the run to be donated to the organization
- Juniorthon Mumbai encourages running as an active lifestyle for children and the entire family
- Beyond Run: Fun and Fitness Carnival
- Outlook: Aims to engage more than 5000 children via multi-city runs and immersive programs by 2020
This Children’s Day the best gift one can give to the child is to encourage children to adopt active lifestyle in the form of outdoor play. Fitness enthusiast and established Bollywood actor Sonu Sood
while supporting active lifestyle mentioned, “I think outdoor activities is the one thing that is missing these days. Running is sport for everyone. Bringing awareness for healthy lifestyle at the early age and getting them outdoors is the need of the hour.”
Juniorthon, India’s largest under 15 kid’s marathon is all set to flag of its most awaited annual event on December 1, 2019
in Mumbai, BKC
. Renowned celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiran Rao and Zoya Aktar support active lifestyle for the children, encourage them to participate in the marathon. The marathon that witnesses over 4000 kids participating across various milestones such as Openers (500mts), Beginners (1 KM), Challengers (2 KM), Pros (4 KM) and a special category for Differently abled children (500 mtrs) is an annual event successfully encouraging young kids and their families for the past 5 years to adopt running as an active lifestyle choice.
Adding further actor and entrepreneur Dino Morea
said, “I would like to convey my best wishes to all the kids participating in Mumbai Juniorthon. You guys are doing a fantastic job. Go out, get fit, start running, life is good make it healthy. This is a good age to start so good luck.”
This year Juniorthon would also be supporting the ‘right to education’ for underprivileged children through its partnership with Ekal Yuva
. Proceeds from the race would be donated to Ekal Yuva for Welfare of Tribal Children where they currently don’t have any access to education. So come join in and pledge to ‘stay active stay fit’, while you show your support to the noble cause and encourage education.
There is a steep rise in the number of obese children in India. Obesity in childhood is a prelude to obesity in adulthood and is a cause for serious concern. Children with obesity face four times the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared to those whose weight fall within the normal range and this occurs mostly due to faulty lifestyles, overfeeding, wrong eating habits and less daily physical activity. At Juniorthon we take the pledge to create awareness about active lifestyle by encouraging children to enjoy outdoor physical activities in a fun way.
Speaking on encouraging active lifestyle amongst children Jacqueline Fernandez said, “I try to hopefully inspire people as much as I can when it comes to eating right and healthy living. I know that we do have a large influence on teenagers and youth, so it’s important for celebrities to be a good example.”
Adding to the overwhelming support on the initiative to ensure every child is encouraged to play outdoor and take up active lifestyle Ms Bhavna Mehta, organizer and founder, Juniorthon
said, “Juniorthon was designed specifically to ensure that children are encouraged to take up outdoor activities in a manner that combines physical and mental development while ensuring they enjoy the experience. Juniorthon hosts a series of preparatory sessions, bootcamps, meet and greet for the children as a run up to the race encouraging mental development, engagement, social skills along with physical activities.”
In 5 Years Juniorthon has transformed into a Massive Community project which has touched the lives of 16,000+ Participants 45,000+ Captive Audience and created 12 Million plus impressions. Support has poured in from Celebrities, Mom Bloggers, Influencers, Volunteers etc. This year we have parents signing up as Juniorthon Ambassadors who are passionate about spreading the good word with the core idea of working towards the welfare and health of children.
At Juniorthon we strongly believe that every child has the potential for greatness and at Juniorthon we give them a perfect opportunity to show them just what they are capable of. If your child has a hidden secret strength and you want the world to know about it register
for Juniorthon Mumbai race, choose your child’s strength and participate in the Juniorthon ‘Where Superheroes are born’. At the finish line Juniorthon will transform it into a super power. The strength within is a celebration of every child’s unique potential and at this fabulous 5th
season we would like to give our juniors a platform to express their strength and flaunt it to the world.
Categories included:
- OPENERS: Distance: 0.5 km – 1 Parent + 1 child aged between 5-11 years
- BEGINNERS: Distance: 1 km – Age: 6 to 11 years
- AMATEURS: Distance: 2 km – Age: 8 to 13 years
- PROS: Distance: 4 km – Age: 10 to 15 years
- DIFFERENTLY ABLED: Distance: 0.5 km – Age: 6 to 15 years
