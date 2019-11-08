This Children’s Day Renowned Bollywood Stars Encourage Kids to Take up Active Lifestyle, Appeal to Participate in Juniorthon

by businesswireindia.com

Renowned stars such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar, Dino Morea and Sonu Sood call out to children to adopt active lifestyle and join Juniorthon for a noble cause this children day

Juniorthon 2019 joins hands with Ekal Abhiyan to support right to education. Proceeds from the run to be donated to the organization

Juniorthon Mumbai encourages running as an active lifestyle for children and the entire family

Beyond Run: Fun and Fitness Carnival

Outlook: Aims to engage more than 5000 children via multi-city runs and immersive programs by 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez said, “I try to hopefully inspire people as much as I can when it comes to eating right and healthy living. I know that we do have a large influence on teenagers and youth, so it’s important for celebrities to be a good example.”

OPENERS : Distance: 0.5 km – 1 Parent + 1 child aged between 5-11 years

: Distance: 0.5 km – 1 Parent + 1 child aged between 5-11 years BEGINNERS: Distance: 1 km – Age: 6 to 11 years

Distance: 1 km – Age: 6 to 11 years AMATEURS : Distance: 2 km – Age: 8 to 13 years

: Distance: 2 km – Age: 8 to 13 years PROS : Distance: 4 km – Age: 10 to 15 years

: Distance: 4 km – Age: 10 to 15 years DIFFERENTLY ABLED: Distance: 0.5 km – Age: 6 to 15 years