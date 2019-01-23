Thomas Cook Partners With Netcore's Smartech to Boost Push Notification Delivery by 44 Percent, CTR by 63 Percent, and Campaign Revenues by 2.5X

Business Wire India
Thomas Cook, India’s leading integrated travel and travel related financial services company, used Smartech
Push Amplification to solve the issue of low delivery rates, regularly plaguing app push notifications. The results were extremely encouraging – a 44% increase in push notification delivery rates. As a result, the campaign’s Click-Through rates went up by 63%.
The brand also succeeded in increasing its campaign revenues by 2.5 times with the help of Smartech, the AI-powered marketing automation & analytics suite by Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology provider. Thomas Cook is blazing the trail for the data-driven marketer by relying on futuristic marketing technologies for successful digital marketing.
“Smartech's actionable analytics, advanced segmentation, and multi-channel marketing automation
helped us increase our campaign revenues by 2.5X. The ML-powered automated and personalised engagement strategies helped us boost lead generation by 2X on Smartech, reducing customer acquisition costs by 50%. Smartech Push Amplification
solved our biggest problem: low rates of push Notification delivery. Our Push Notification delivery rate went up by 44% and CTR by 63%,” said Abraham Alapatt, Group President, Head – Marketing, Service Quality & Innovation, Thomas Cook (I).
These results are significant considering that the average push notification delivery rate stands around ~50%, which is low. Smartech push amplification is a unique feature that helps to override the limitations posed by the network or the user’s device, especially smartphones by Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturers. It helps increase the delivery rate by ~30, thus maximizing the reach and improving the marketing ROI.
Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions
, said, “We are already seeing an AI-first future. Here, digital capabilities of a business will determine its success in customer engagement. Marketing is seeing a swift adoption of marketing automation, actionable analytics
, & AI, which is enabling modern marketers to deliver hyper-personalised experiences at scale in real time. Thomas Cook’s success is a great example of how to make the best use of cutting edge technology for excellence in marketing and delivering value to the customer.”
Thomas Cook, with its large customer base, was looking for effective ways to keeping them engaged. A vast number of anonymous leads were being dropped because it was not possible to re-target and convert them by manual intervention through call centres. With marketing automation & actionable analytics on Smartech, they were able to analyse the available data through models like RFM (Recency, Frequency, and Monetary) for the website. They used cohort analysis for the app, which looked at the behavioural data and other attributes. This activity allowed them to have a unified view of the users. Based on this, they identified the right opportunities for cross-sell & upsell.
