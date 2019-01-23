Tips to Increase Your Odds of Winning the Lottery

by businesswireindia.com

Don’t we all want to win the lottery jackpot prize? But what are the chances really? Well, you should know that there is no way to guarantee a lottery win as the drawings are totally random – that’s just how the lottery works! But the good news is, some tactics might help improve your odds.It’s a basic mathematics principle – the more tickets you enter, the better are your odds of winning. So, if you wish to increase your chances of winning the jackpot, make sure you don’t narrow down your options. Purchasing more than just one ticket for each draw can give you an advantage.Buying more tickets can often be cost-prohibitive. Hence, it is best to pool your money with friends or colleagues. This way you can afford to buy more tickets and play more numbers while increasing your odds of winning, without spending fortunes. Of course, you’ll have to split the prize money.It might not strike you, but not all lotteries are equal. Different lottery games actually have different odds of winning. So, before you spend your money, make sure that you are choosing the right game where better odds are stacked in your favour. State lotteries usually have higher odds.Sounds like a cliché, doesn’t it? But you’ve really got to be in it to win it. So, you should always make it a point to enter every draw in your favourite lottery game. By playing more often, you can not only avoid missing out on a lottery win but also increase your chances of landing the jackpot.The only reason why letting the computer pick your numbers is that as humans, we have a tendency to pick birth dates or our lucky numbers that might just as easily be someone else’s choice too. Quick picks randomise the number selection while increasing your chances of landing a lottery prize.If you decide to pick your own number, choose rarer ones. Since most people pick dates as some of their lotto numbers, the numbers above 31 are often picked less frequently than others. This might not increase your odds, but will certainly decrease your chances of splitting the prize, if you win.If you have been at it for a long time now, you’ll realise that certain numbers actually come up more often than others in a lottery draw. It might be worth to find a pattern and study how popular some numbers are in different lotteries. Based on the same, you can choose your own numbers.Last but not least, persevere and be determined! There will be no chance of you winning if you don’t even play. It might take a while, maybe even years, before the lottery changes your life. And, even if you don’t win the jackpot, you might still bag a huge consolation prize if you are lucky.Remember, these tips don’t guarantee you a lottery win. But we hope using these the next time you play will boost your odds of reaching as close to the jackpot win as possible. Good luck!Source: Businesswire