TOEFL® Program Launches TOEFL® Official App Cuts Score Reporting Time to Just Six Days

Available now, students worldwide can download the TOEFL® official app through the Apple App Store® or Google Play™. The app will offer similar features to students’ online accounts, including:

Test Registration – search for “ test centers near me ” and find open seats in a two-month period

Test Prep – purchase comprehensive guides and link to free practice material, including a full-length practice test and TOEFL Insider’s Guide online course

Scores – view score reports from all valid test administrations, including MyBest™ scores, and send additional score reports to designated institutions

Disability Accommodations – submit requests for disability or health-related needs accommodations and view the status of current and past requests

“We are continuing to identify meaningful ways to transform the TOEFL test experience for students and institutions,” said ETS’s Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program. “The TOEFL app meets students where they are by providing them with a convenient and streamlined way to access many components of the test experience on their mobile devices, from registration and test prep through score delivery.”

Coinciding with the new mobile app, the TOEFL program will now deliver scores faster than ever before. Students who take a TOEFL test on or after October 26 will be able to view their scores online approximately six days after the test date, nearly half of the previous 10-day wait period. Official score reports will also be sent to institutions faster, as early as nine days after the test date.

“Executing a faster score turnaround was a major priority for us based on the feedback we’ve heard from students and institutions,” added Gopal. “Shortening the waiting period for retesting and adding afternoon test sessions provided students with additional opportunities to test sooner and more frequently if they need to. Therefore, creating a faster score reporting process to accompany those just made sense – something that is beneficial for both students and institutions.”

To learn more about the TOEFL official app and faster score reporting, as well as the comprehensive TOEFL test experience changes implemented this year, please visit www.ets.org/toefl/better_test_experience.

For general information on the TOEFL test, please visit www.ets.org/toefl.