Tommy Hilfiger Announces Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Social Entrepreneur Finalists

January 13, 2020
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the six finalists in the 2019 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge. Now in its second year, the global program aims to support entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up businesses developing solutions that promote inclusive and positive change in fashion. The selection of finalists is a next step in the journey to identify and champion innovative opportunities that support the advancement of the industry. On February 13, 2020, the six finalists will visit Tommy Hilfiger’s Campus of the Future in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to pitch their business concepts to a jury of internal and external business and sustainability leaders at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Final Event.
“It is inspiring to see the second edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge draw so many applicants working towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion landscape,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We are committed to championing bright, innovative solutions to some of our industry’s big challenges, and I’m looking forward to returning as a jury member to recognize this year’s entrepreneurs. Their shared optimism and commitment to a positive future should inspire us all in the impact we can make together.”
Over a multi-step four-month process, over 420 applicants were narrowed down to six finalists who were invited to develop and refine their business plans with the support of a dedicated team of social entrepreneur experts at the Campus of the Future. The finalists include:
The prestigious jurors overseeing the final event include:
The jury will award €150,000 between two winners to fund the advancement of their business proposals. The winners will also receive a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger’s and INSEAD’s global experts, as well as a place in the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP). An additional €10,000 will be awarded to the finalist team who wins the “Audience Favorite Vote.”
Tommy Hilfiger’s vision is to create fashion that opens minds and closes loops. Find out more about the brand’s long-term sustainability efforts, particularly in the areas of inclusivity and circularity, at: https://global.tommy.com/en_int/about-us-corporate-sustainability.
About Tommy Hilfiger
With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.
About PVH Corp.
PVH sets the standard of style as one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our iconic portfolio includes TOMMY HILFIGER, CALVIN KLEIN, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That’s the power of PVH.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
