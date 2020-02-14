Top Reasons to Consider a Business Loan From Bajaj Finserv

by businesswireindia.com

Financing up to Rs.30 lakh enables big-ticket upgrades

Established businesses as well as start-ups and firms in the nascent stages of development can undertake business improvement with Business Loan financing of up to Rs.30 lakh. The loan bears so spending restrictions and so, it can be channelised towards infrastructure, equipment or even digital systems that streamline the businesses’ supply chain. Substantial financing also allows owners to carry out office renovation and adopt better cash flow management practices.

Cost-effective financing keeps cash flow healthy

Keeping a firm’s cash flow positive during different phases of business growth is key. One way to do it is to use a short-term Business Loan to bridge present-day hiccups and rake in greater returns in the future. The task here is to draw out a convincing long-term business plan and with a Bajaj Finance Business Loan, owners can make the most of the available capital to march towards better ROI.

Collateral-free loan allows for efficient working capital management

For a business, working capital and cash flow work hand in hand and positive working capital indicates that a business is healthy. Obtaining high-value financing normally requires owners to identify an asset and offer it as collateral. However, Bajaj Finserv does not demand security. Hence, business owners can purchase and sell fixed assets at will, while carrying out business improvement, in such a way so as to boost the firm’s net working capital.

Flexi Loan facility makes it possible to meet seasonal demands

It’s important for a business model to stand the test of time, to cater to seasonal trends and make the most of bulk orders when demand in the market is high. However, this requires flexibility in terms of finance, whether it is to purchase raw materials or even hire additional talent. Bajaj Finserv’s Flexi Loan facility is useful in such circumstances as it allows business owners to make withdrawals from the approved sanction on the go, as the need arises. Here, the interest payments are restricted to the amount withdrawn from the sanction which aids cash flow management.

Hassle-free access to funding helps venture into new markets

As a business matures and optimises its operations, expansion becomes one of the prominent ways of achieving future growth. To combat fierce market competition and enjoy the first-mover’s advantage, securing a stake in the market before others is crucial. Whether business owners want to setup shop in a new locale or explore different avenues in the digital domain, timely decision-making backed by ample capital is what helps a firm become the go-to service provider or resource.

Bajaj Finserv offers financing on simple eligibility terms and business owners can apply for capital with just 2 documents. What’s more, loan applications are approved in under 24 hours and this allows firms to grab hold of market opportunities as soon as they arise. In fact, owners can

check their pre-approved business loan offer

for an instant customised finance deal.