Toshiba Launches Compact, Low Power, High Resolution Micro-stepping Motor Driver IC

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TC78H670FTG,” the latest addition to its line-up of micro-stepping motor driver ICs. The new IC has a maximum rating of 18V/2.0A[1] and can drive motors with a wide range of operating voltages. Mass production starts today.

The new IC can drive a 128 micro-stepping motor with a power supply ranging from 2.5V to 16V. Its wide range of applications includes USB-powered, battery-powered, and standard 9-12V system devices, and it can also be used with a 1.8V interface, allowing connection to various hosts and microcontrollers.

Toshiba’s newest[2] DMOS process ensures that TC78H670FTG realizes excellent figure-of-merit low ON resistance. The process also contributes to the IC’s ultra-low standby current. The IC is housed in a compact QFN16 package and eliminates use of a current sense resistor by incorporating a current detection part that contributes to lower cost, a smaller component footprint, and PCB routing space savings.

Features

Compact package (QFN16 3.0mm×3.0mm)

Low ON resistance (Ron=0.48Ω @VM=12V)

Low to medium voltage range 2.5V to 16V with interface of 1.8V to 5.0V

Ultra-low standby current of 0.1mA

Operates motors smoothly and quietly and reduces vibration; improved rotation angle accuracy[3] achieved by micro-stepping control.



Applications

Cameras, security cameras, portable printers, handheld scanners, pico-projectors, and smartphones

Main Specifications

Part number TC78H670FTG Supply voltage (operating range) 2.5V to 16V Output voltage/current

(Absolute maximum rating) 18V/2.0A Output on-resistance (upper + lower) 0.48Ω (typ.)@VM=12V, Ta=25℃ Safety function Over current detection, thermal shut down, under voltage lockout, and open detection Package QFN16 (Size: 3.0mm×3.0mm) Features Current consumption in standby mode: 0.1μA or less Supports 1.8V I/F Eliminates current sense resistor Supports up to 1/128 micro-stepping control

Note:

[1] Actual motor drive current depends on the use environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.

[2] As of February 2020.

[3] Compared to the existing products manufactured by Toshiba.

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

