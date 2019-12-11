Toshiba Launches General-Purpose System Power IC with Multiple Outputs for Automotive Functional Safety

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") today announced the launch of "TB9045FNG," a general-purpose system power IC with multiple outputs achieving functional safety[1] for automotive applications. The new IC is available in four versions, with output voltages ranging from 1.1V to 1.5V. Mass production is scheduled to start this month.

More and more safety-critical automotive systems, such as electric power steering (EPS) and braking, are required to meet the requirements of ASIL-D[2], the highest automotive safety integrity level prescribed in the ISO 26262 functional safety standards.

The new IC integrates various failure detection functions, such as high-voltage and low-voltage detection, overheat detection, and frequency monitoring of power supply circuit, to monitor against the IC’s own failure, and a watchdog timer to monitor failure detection of the external microcontroller. An initial diagnosis circuit to detect latent faults in the failure detection circuits is also incorporated to secure higher functional safety.

Toshiba has also carried out a range of functional safety analyses to simulate system failures and will provide customers with documentation, such as functional safety FMEDA[3], to support overall safety analysis and design.

Main Features

Built-in buck-boost DC-DC converter

The IC generates 6V output from a high efficiency buck-boost DC-DC converter.

In consideration of voltage drop after idling reduction, the low side operating voltage range is improved down to 2.7V (min.) with battery operation. Built-in buck DC-DC converter (Voltage selectable)

The 6V input power generated by the buck-boost DC-DC converter is converted to output voltages of 1.1V (TB9045FNG-110), 1.2V (TB9045FNG-120), 1.25V (TB9045FNG-125), and 1.5V (TB9045FNG-150). The appropriate version of the new IC can be used as an external power supply for a core, based on the MCU specifications. Built-in 4 series power supply[4] circuits (4 outputs)

The IC incorporates four series power supply circuits receiving the 6V input generated by the DC-DC converter. It also incorporates a circuit with a 5V constant voltage (current capacity is 400mA) for the microcontroller, and three circuits with 5V constant voltage output (current capacity is 100mA) for sensors and other interfaces. Each of them can output a voltage independently. Various built-in monitoring circuits for functional safety

Low-voltage detection circuit for battery power supply

High-voltage detection circuit for DC-DC converter (6V)

High-voltage / low-voltage detection circuits for the DC-DC converter (1.1V/1.2V/1.25V/1.5V) and series power supply (5V)

Overheat detection circuit

Oscillator frequency monitoring circuit

Watchdog timer circuit monitoring the external MCU Diagnostic circuit for failure detection circuits for functional safety

A built-in diagnostic circuit in the failure detection circuit detects any latent faults. Selectable operation for failure detections

Customers can set the system to respond to detected failures in one of two ways, using the SPI [5] communication input setting. One setting outputs a reset signal to the system; the other provides notification of the abnormal operation to the system. Selection can be made according to the customer’s application or system.

Main Specifications

Part number TB9045FNG-110/TB9045FNG-120/TB9045FNG-125/TB9045FNG-150 Output voltage 400mA current capacitance (single circuit): 5.0V±0.1V (typ.) 100mA current capacitance (3 circuits): 5.0V ±20mV (typ.) 800mA current capacitance (single circuit): TB9045FNG-110: 1.1V (typ.) TB9045FNG-120: 1.2V (typ.) TB9045FNG-125: 1.25V (typ.) TB9045FNG-150: 1.5V (typ.) Output current capacitance 400mA (single circuit), 100mA (3 circuits), 800mA (single circuit) Operation voltage range 2.7 to 18V Failure detections Low-voltage detection circuit for the battery power supply High-voltage detection circuit for the DC-DC converter (6V) High-voltage / Low-voltage detection circuits for series power supply (5V) Over heat detection Oscillation frequency monitoring circuit Watchdog timer circuit for the external MCU Power on reset Power on reset time is adjustable by the external capacitor Watchdog timer Window control: Time is configured independently in high-speed detection and low-speed detection. Watchdog control Operation or stop mode is switched by the watchdog timer select pin (WS pin). Operating temperature range -40 to 125℃ Package HTSSOP48-P-300-0.50 (6.1mm×12.5mm×1.0mm) Mass production Scheduled for December 2019 (1 million pcs/year)

Notes:

[1] Functional-safety-based standards seek to minimize risk resulting from system failures. ISO 26262 certification recognizes that a company's processes or products for electrical and electronic (E/E) systems for car applications meet the stringent criteria specified in the standard and provides third parties with an independent means of assessing the capabilities of a potential supplier.

[2] ASIL: Automotive Safety Integrity Level, the highest automotive safety integrity level regulated in the ISO 26262 functional safety standards.

[3] FMEDA: Failure Modes Effects and Diagnostics Analysis

[4] Series power supply: The DC power supply circuit in which a voltage control element was connected to a load in series.

[5] SPI: Serial Peripheral Interface

