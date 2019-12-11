Toshiba Launches General-Purpose System Power IC with Multiple Outputs for Automotive Functional Safety

December 11, 2019
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") today announced the launch of "TB9045FNG," a general-purpose system power IC with multiple outputs achieving functional safety[1] for automotive applications. The new IC is available in four versions, with output voltages ranging from 1.1V to 1.5V. Mass production is scheduled to start this month.
Toshiba: "TB9045FNG," a general-purpose system power IC with multiple outputs achieving functional safety for automotive applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
More and more safety-critical automotive systems, such as electric power steering (EPS) and braking, are required to meet the requirements of ASIL-D[2], the highest automotive safety integrity level prescribed in the ISO 26262 functional safety standards.
The new IC integrates various failure detection functions, such as high-voltage and low-voltage detection, overheat detection, and frequency monitoring of power supply circuit, to monitor against the IC’s own failure, and a watchdog timer to monitor failure detection of the external microcontroller. An initial diagnosis circuit to detect latent faults in the failure detection circuits is also incorporated to secure higher functional safety.
Toshiba has also carried out a range of functional safety analyses to simulate system failures and will provide customers with documentation, such as functional safety FMEDA[3], to support overall safety analysis and design.
Main Features
Main Specifications
|
Part number
|
Output voltage
|
400mA current capacitance (single circuit): 5.0V±0.1V (typ.)
100mA current capacitance (3 circuits): 5.0V ±20mV (typ.)
800mA current capacitance (single circuit):
TB9045FNG-110: 1.1V (typ.)
TB9045FNG-120: 1.2V (typ.)
TB9045FNG-125: 1.25V (typ.)
TB9045FNG-150: 1.5V (typ.)
|
Output current capacitance
|
400mA (single circuit), 100mA (3 circuits), 800mA (single circuit)
|
Operation voltage range
|
2.7 to 18V
|
Failure detections
|
Low-voltage detection circuit for the battery power supply
High-voltage detection circuit for the DC-DC converter (6V)
High-voltage / Low-voltage detection circuits for series power supply (5V)
Over heat detection
Oscillation frequency monitoring circuit
Watchdog timer circuit for the external MCU
|
Power on reset
|
Power on reset time is adjustable by the external capacitor
|
Watchdog timer
|
Window control: Time is configured independently in high-speed detection and low-speed detection.
|
Watchdog control
|
Operation or stop mode is switched by the watchdog timer select pin (WS pin).
|
Operating temperature range
|
-40 to 125℃
|
Package
|
HTSSOP48-P-300-0.50 (6.1mm×12.5mm×1.0mm)
|
Mass production
|
Scheduled for December 2019 (1 million pcs/year)
Notes:
[1] Functional-safety-based standards seek to minimize risk resulting from system failures. ISO 26262 certification recognizes that a company's processes or products for electrical and electronic (E/E) systems for car applications meet the stringent criteria specified in the standard and provides third parties with an independent means of assessing the capabilities of a potential supplier.
[2] ASIL: Automotive Safety Integrity Level, the highest automotive safety integrity level regulated in the ISO 26262 functional safety standards.
[3] FMEDA: Failure Modes Effects and Diagnostics Analysis
[4] Series power supply: The DC power supply circuit in which a voltage control element was connected to a load in series.
[5] SPI: Serial Peripheral Interface
For further information about the new products, please visit:
TB9045FNG-110
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB9045FNG-110&lang=en
TB9045FNG-120
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB9045FNG-120&lang=en
TB9045FNG-125
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB9045FNG-125&lang=en
TB9045FNG-150
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB9045FNG-150&lang=en
For more information about Toshiba’s Automotive System Power Supply ICs, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/automotive/powersupply.html
*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
