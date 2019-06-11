Toshiba Launches New Family of Low Voltage Driven Photorelays

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”), the industry leader in the miniaturization of cutting-edge photorelays, has introduced a family of five new photorelays housed in the industry’s smallest[1] package, the S-VSONR4 (2.0mm x 1.45mm). The new devices are suited for use in automatic test equipment, memory testers, SoC/LSI testers and probe cards. Shipments have already started.

Toshiba: TLP34xxSRL series and TLP34xxSRH series, housed in the industry's smallest package S-VSONR4. (Photo: Business Wire)

Both the TLP34xxSRL series (two devices) and TLP34xxSRH series (three devices) have input voltage driven characteristics. TLP3406SRL and TLP3407SRL support a DC voltage range of 1.8V (typ.) to 3.3V (typ.), while TLP3406SRH, TLP3407SRH and TLP3412SRH support a DC voltage range of 3.3V (typ.) to 5V (typ.), characteristics that enhance compatibility with today’s low voltage FPGAs.

The new photorelays are housed in tiny S-VSONR4 packages and require a mounting space of 2.9mm2, a footprint approximately 27% smaller than Toshiba’s previous generation package, the VSONR4 (2.75mm x 1.45mm). In addition, they all have a built-in input resistor, eliminating the need for an external input resistor, saving space. The tiny packaging and its space requirements will allow engineers to design smaller test boards, especially probe cards. It also allows increases in the number of photorelays on a board to achieve a higher density solution.

Despite their tiny package size, the new photorelays can drive large currents: up to 1.5A for the TLP3406SRx with an offstage voltage V OFF of 30V and an ON-state resistance Ron of 0.2Ω (max); and up to 1A for TLP3407SRx with a V OFF of 60V and Ron of 0.3Ω. TLP3412SRH can drive up to 0.4A (V OFF = 60V / Ron = 1.5Ω). This makes them highly suited to device power supply applications across a range of test equipment. All of the new devices have a guaranteed operating temperature range to 110 ℃ (max).

Features

The smallest package of any voltage input control photorelay: mount space 2.9mm 2 (typ.) (as of June 4, 2019)

(typ.) (as of June 4, 2019) Two input voltages adopted for the control signal: DC 1.8V (typ.) and DC 3.3V (typ.)

V OFF supports 30V/60V, I ON supports 0.4A to 1.5A.

Applications

Automatic test equipment (ATE), memory testers, SoC and LSI testers and probe cards

Main Specifications (@Ta=25℃) Part number TLP3406SRH TLP3406SRL TLP3407SRH TLP3407SRL TLP3412SRH DC system voltage V CC typ. (V) 3.3/5 1.8 3.3/5 1.8 3.3/5 Package S-VSONR4 Absolute maximum ratings OFF-state output terminal voltage V OFF (V) 30 30 60 60 60 ON-state current I ON (A) 1.5 1.5 1.0 1.0 0.4 ON-state current (pulsed) I ONP (A) 4.5 4.5 3.0 3.0 1.2 Electrical characteristics Operating voltage V FON max (V) 3 1.8 3 1.6 3 ON-state resistance R ON max (Ω) 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.5 Output capacitance C OFF typ. (pF) 120 80 120 80 20 OFF-state current I OFF max (nA) @V OFF 1 (@20V) 1 (@20V) 1 (@50V) 1 (@50V) 1 (@60V) Switching characteristics Turn-on time t ON max (ms) 2 2 2 2 0.5 Turn-off time t OFF max (ms) 1 1 1 1 0.5 Isolation characteristics Isolation voltage BV S min (Vrms) 500 500 500 500 500 Stock Check & Purchase Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online

Note:

[1] Mount space 2.9mm2. For photorelay products; Toshiba survey, as of June 4, 2019.

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s photorelay lineup.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/photorelay.html

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.html

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:

Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3457-3431

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

