Toshiba Launches Power Amplifier for Car Audio with Strong Resistance to Power Surges

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has launched a new 4-channel power amplifier for car audio, "TCB503HQ” that delivers strong resistance to power surges. Sample shipments start today with mass production scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019.

Toshiba: A new 4-channel power amplifier for car audio, "TCB503HQ" that delivers strong resistance to power surges. (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on Toshiba’s proven development capabilities in ICs for car audio, the new product achieves a higher reliability with an analog fine process resistant to power surges. It also supports 6V operations suitable for vehicles equipped with idling reduction systems, which have become popular in recent years. This feature suppresses popping sounds that occur when power voltage fluctuates.

Other features include a built-in filter to improve resistance to extraneous high-frequency noise, and to prevent generation of abnormal noise even when there is high-frequency noise from mobile phone radio waves and adjustment of door mirrors.

Using the clip detection signal to control the volume and tone control circuit, the sound quality of the set can be improved.

Main specifications Part number TCB503HQ Maximum output 50Wx4ch (Vcc=15.2V, RL=4Ω, JEITA max) Supply voltage 6V to 18V Output offset voltage 70mV Output noise voltage 45μV (BW=A-weight) Functions and features • High output power and low distortion

• Built-in mute and standby functions, offset detection, short circuit detection, and output clip detection

• 6V operations (engine idling reduction capability)

• Built-in protection circuits (overheat, overvoltage, short to the power supply, short to the ground, and load shorted) Package HZIP25-P-1.00F Sample price (tax included) 500 yen

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

