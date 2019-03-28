Toshiba Launches Sensorless Control Pre-Driver IC for Automotive BLDC Motors

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) today announced the launch of a sensorless control pre-driver IC “TB9062FNG” for brushless DC motors (BLDC motors) used in automotive applications, including electric pumps. Samples are available now, with mass production scheduled for December this year.

The new pre-driver can control BLDC motors by pulse-width modulation (PWM) input[1] only, without any need for high-performance MCUs and software.

TB9062FNG has an automatic duty generation function that adjusts the output PWM duty cycle to suit the battery voltage (VBAT) at startup, and a soft speed changing function that prevents stalls by suppressing sudden changes in output PWM duty. These functions, which were absent from Toshiba’s earlier products, contribute to stable motor control.

TB9062FNG does not require any software development as it is controlled by a hard-wired logic circuit. VBAT over voltage detection, VBAT under voltage detection, over current protection, and thermal shutdown circuits are also implemented. The operating temperature range is -40°C to 125°C, highly suited to automotive applications.

Main Features

Simplified motor control by hard-wired logic circuit.

Eliminates need for software development and secures motor control by PWM input only.

Automatic PWM duty control at startup

Stable motor rotation at startup is secured by adjusting the PWM duty to the VBAT.

Automatic soft speed changing control

Prevents stalls by suppressing sudden changes of output PWM duty cycle.

Several abnormality detection functions with flag output.

VBAT over voltage detection, VBAT under voltage detection, thermal shutdown circuit, and current limitation

Main Applications

Automotive electric pumps: water pumps, oil pumps and fuel pumps; automotive electric fans

Main Specifications Part number TB9062FNG Power supply voltage

(operating voltage

range) 6.5V to 16.6V Operating temperature -40°C to 125°C Package SSOP24-P-300-0.65A (7.8mm×7.6mm) Drive control Sensorless 120 degree commutation Speed control input PWM input signal Abnormality detections VBAT over voltage detection; VBAT under voltage

detection; thermal shutdown circuit; current limitation Reliability Toshiba standard Mass production December 2019

Note:

[1] PWM: Pulse Width Modulation. A semiconductor-based power control method. Output power is controlled by repeated ON/OFF switching.

