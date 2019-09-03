Toshiba Memory to Acquire the SSD Business of Taiwan’s LITE-ON Technology

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Memory Holdings Corporation, which will rebrand as Kioxia Holdings Corporation on October 1, 2019, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with LITE-ON Technology Corporation to acquire its Solid State Drive (SSD) business. The purchase price is 165 million US dollars; the transaction is expected to close by the first half of 2020 and is subject to customary closing adjustments and regulatory approval.

LITE-ON is a Taiwan-based supplier of optoelectronics, storage, semiconductors and other devices. Toshiba Memory and LITE-ON share a commitment to quality, innovation and manufacturing excellence. With cultural synergies and LITE-ON’s proven experience in the SSD field for personal computers and data centers, Toshiba Memory sees this acquisition as a way to significantly strengthen its SSD business.

“LITE-ON’s Solid State Drive business is a natural and strategic fit with Toshiba Memory and expands our focus in the SSD industry,” said Nobuo Hayasaka, acting President and CEO of Toshiba Memory Holding Corporation. “This is an exciting acquisition for us, as it positions us to meet the projected growth in demand for SSDs in PCs and data centers being driven by the increased use of cloud services.”

Toshiba Memory will leverage LITE-ON’s leading innovations to enhance its leadership position in the SSD market.

About LITE-ON Technology Corporation

Founded: 1975

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

Chairman: Raymond Soong

Revenues: NT$207.1 billion (FY2018)

About Toshiba Memory

Toshiba Memory Group, a world leader in memory solutions, is dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Toshiba Memory pioneers cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. Toshiba Memory will officially change its name to Kioxia on October 1, 2019. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-jp/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005147/en/

Source: Businesswire