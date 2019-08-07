Toshiba Memory Unveils New Technology for Removable NVMe Memory Devices with Groundbreaking Size to Performance Ratio

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced XFMEXPRESS™, a new technology for removable PCIe® attached, NVMe™ memory devices. With a new form factor and an innovative connector, XFMEXPRESS technology delivers an unparalleled combination of features designed to revolutionize ultra-mobile PCs, IoT devices and various embedded applications. Recognizing the need for a new class of removable storage, Toshiba Memory leveraged its extensive background in single package memory designs to develop XFMEXPRESS technology and offer these key features:

Game-Changing Serviceability

Putting serviceability front and center, XFMEXPRESS technology enables a new category of small memory devices and SSDs that are easy to service or upgrade. By pairing a robust, compact package with removable memory functionality and flexibility, XFMEXPRESS technology will help diminish technical barriers and design constraints.

Mobile-Friendly Footprint

The XFMEXPRESS form factor’s no-compromise size and low profile (14mm x 18mm x 1.4mm) offers a 252mm2 footprint[1], optimizing the mounting space for ultra-compact host devices without sacrificing performance or serviceability. With this minimized z-height, the XFMEXPRESS form factor is excellent for thin and light notebooks and creates new design possibilities for next-generation applications and systems.

Leading-Edge Performance

Designed for speed, XFMEXPRESS technology implements a PCIe 3.0, NVMe 1.3 interface with 4 lanes (4L), supporting theoretical bandwidth up to 4GB/s in each direction, and up to 8GB/s in each direction for next generation use-cases[2]. XFMEXPRESS technology’s industry-leading performance capabilities and durable form factor provide a compelling alternative to the status quo, enabling superior computing and entertainment experiences.

Flexible, Future-Proof Design

XFMEXPRESS technology offers the necessary flexibility and scalability to stand the test of time. It is both PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 capable, can be configured with 2L to 4L, and is designed to deploy current and future 3D flash memory sizes, ensuring products using the XFMEXPRESS form factor can scale with the market.

Innovative Connector

The unique design of XFMEXPRESS technology offers optimized functionality and robustness as well as a purpose-built connector that improves ease-of-use and thermal efficiency.

Toshiba Memory demonstrates an XFMEXPRESS solution live at Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA, August 6 – 8 in booth #307. For more information, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-jp/product/memory/xfmexpress/.

About Toshiba Memory

Toshiba Memory Group, a world leader in memory solutions, is dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Toshiba Memory pioneers cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. Toshiba Memory will officially change its name to Kioxia on October 1, 2019. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-jp/.

