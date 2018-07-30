Toshiba Releases Arm® Cortex®-M3-Based Microcontrollers with Low Power Consumption and Advanced Functions for Consumer and Industrial Equipment

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added the “M3H Group” to its “TXZ™ Family” of Arm® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers for consumer and industrial equipment. The new microcontrollers are now in mass production.

The M3H Group has two groups based on their functional level. “M3H Group (1)” offers standard functions, while “M3H Group (2)” offers an expanded package line-up and memory size and supports high-speed processing (80MHz). Together, they offer a rich line-up with 13 packages (32 pins to 144 pins) and flash memory ranging from 32KB to 512KB.

The M3H Group is based on the global standard Arm Cortex-M3 core designed for motor control and to meet diverse requirements for consumer and industrial equipment. Operation frequency is up to 40MHz for M3H Group (1) and 80MHz for M3H Group (2).

In addition to high-precision analog circuits, including a 12-bit AD converter (up to 21 channels) with 1.5μs conversion speed, and an 8-bit DA converter (2 channels), M3H Group (2) incorporates Advanced-Programmable Motor Driver (A-PMD), Toshiba’s motor control technology for inverter motor control of brushless DC motors. A-PMD realizes low power consumption and advanced functions, while incorporating highly versatile peripheral circuits, such as UART, I2C, TSPI and timers, and supports high-end home appliances and large-scale systems.

A built-in self-diagnosis function that checks a reference voltage in the AD converter, a RAM parity function to detect errors during memory reads, and a CRC calculation circuit, all contribute to reduced loads in software processing.

Toshiba plans to release groups of microcontrollers for communications control for high-speed data processing, and devices equipped with high-precision analog circuits for control of low- to medium-speed motors. The Company continues to expand the TXZ family to meet the needs of the motor control and global sensing market.

Applications

Air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, office automation equipment, housing and facility equipment, audio-visual equipment, motor control applications (consumer and industrial applications).

Main features

High-performance ARM Cortex-M3 core, operating at up to 80MHz

Based on the de facto standard Arm Cortex-M3 core.

A comprehensive line-up of memory and package variations

A wide line-up of memory and package variations covers application in diverse products.

General-purpose microcontrollers for diverse applications

Applications include main control of consumer equipment and motor control of consumer and industrial equipment.

AD converter, DA converter, A-PMD, UART, I2C, TSPI, and timers are implemented.

Outlines and main specifications Product series TXZ3 Series Product group M3H Group (1) M3H Group (2) CPU core Arm Cortex-M3 Maximum operating frequency 40MHz 80MHz Internal oscillator 10MHz(±1%) *1 Built-in memory Flash (code) 32 to 128KB 256 to 512KB Flash (data) 8 to 32KB 32KB RAM 8 to 18KB 66KB

with parity I/O port 24 to 87 56 to 134 CRC calculation circuit (CRC) None 1 channel Communication function UART 2 to 3 channels 5 to 6 channels TSPI 1 to 2 channels 1 to 5 channels I2C 1 to 3 channels 2 to 4 channels 12-bit AD converter (ADC) Channel input 4 to 16 channels input 19 to 21 channels Conversion time 1.5μs 8-bit DA converter (DAC) 0 to 2 channels 2 channels Programmable motor driver (PMD+) 1 channel None Advanced programmable motor driver

(A-PMD) None 1 channel

‒ 3-phase complementary

PWM output: resolution:

12.5ns

‒ PFC control: 3-phase

interleaved PFC

‒ Emergency stop

function by external input Advanced encoder input circuit (A-ENC) 1 channel Remote control signal processor (RMC) 0 to 1 channels 1 channel Timer Used as 32-bit timer: 6

channels

Used as 16-bit timer × 2

channels: 12 channels Used as 32-bit timer: 8

channels

Used as 16-bit timer × 2

channels: 16 channels Real time clock (RTC) 0 to 1 channels 1 channel Watchdog timer (WDT) 1 channel 1 channel DMA controller (DMAC) 32 channels / 1 unit 64 channels / 2 units Operating temperature range －40 to + 85°C Supply voltage 2.7 to 5.5 V Number of pins 32 to 100 pins 64 to 144 pins *1: Factory default setting

* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

