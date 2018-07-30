  • Download mobile app

30 Jul 2018

Toshiba Releases Arm® Cortex®-M3-Based Microcontrollers with Low Power Consumption and Advanced Functions for Consumer and Industrial Equipment

by businesswireindia.com

July 30, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added the “M3H Group” to its “TXZ™ Family” of Arm® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers for consumer and industrial equipment. The new microcontrollers are now in mass production.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180729005046/en/

 

Toshiba: Arm Cortex-M3 core-based "M3H group" microcontrollers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: Arm Cortex-M3 core-based "M3H group" microcontrollers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The M3H Group has two groups based on their functional level. “M3H Group (1)” offers standard functions, while “M3H Group (2)” offers an expanded package line-up and memory size and supports high-speed processing (80MHz). Together, they offer a rich line-up with 13 packages (32 pins to 144 pins) and flash memory ranging from 32KB to 512KB.

 

The M3H Group is based on the global standard Arm Cortex-M3 core designed for motor control and to meet diverse requirements for consumer and industrial equipment. Operation frequency is up to 40MHz for M3H Group (1) and 80MHz for M3H Group (2).

 

In addition to high-precision analog circuits, including a 12-bit AD converter (up to 21 channels) with 1.5μs conversion speed, and an 8-bit DA converter (2 channels), M3H Group (2) incorporates Advanced-Programmable Motor Driver (A-PMD), Toshiba’s motor control technology for inverter motor control of brushless DC motors. A-PMD realizes low power consumption and advanced functions, while incorporating highly versatile peripheral circuits, such as UART, I2C, TSPI and timers, and supports high-end home appliances and large-scale systems.

 

A built-in self-diagnosis function that checks a reference voltage in the AD converter, a RAM parity function to detect errors during memory reads, and a CRC calculation circuit, all contribute to reduced loads in software processing.

 

Toshiba plans to release groups of microcontrollers for communications control for high-speed data processing, and devices equipped with high-precision analog circuits for control of low- to medium-speed motors. The Company continues to expand the TXZ family to meet the needs of the motor control and global sensing market.

 

Applications

 

Air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, office automation equipment, housing and facility equipment, audio-visual equipment, motor control applications (consumer and industrial applications).

 

Main features

 

High-performance ARM Cortex-M3 core, operating at up to 80MHz
Based on the de facto standard Arm Cortex-M3 core.
A comprehensive line-up of memory and package variations
A wide line-up of memory and package variations covers application in diverse products.
General-purpose microcontrollers for diverse applications
Applications include main control of consumer equipment and motor control of consumer and industrial equipment.
AD converter, DA converter, A-PMD, UART, I2C, TSPI, and timers are implemented.

 
 

Outlines and main specifications
 
Product series   TXZ3 Series
Product group   M3H Group (1)   M3H Group (2)
CPU core   Arm Cortex-M3
Maximum operating frequency   40MHz   80MHz
Internal oscillator   10MHz(±1%) *1
Built-in memory   Flash (code)   32 to 128KB   256 to 512KB
  Flash (data)   8 to 32KB   32KB
  RAM   8 to 18KB   66KB
with parity
I/O port   24 to 87   56 to 134
CRC calculation circuit (CRC)   None   1 channel
Communication function   UART   2 to 3 channels   5 to 6 channels
  TSPI   1 to 2 channels   1 to 5 channels
  I2C   1 to 3 channels   2 to 4 channels
12-bit AD converter (ADC)   Channel input   4 to 16 channels input   19 to 21 channels
  Conversion time   1.5μs
8-bit DA converter (DAC)   0 to 2 channels   2 channels
Programmable motor driver (PMD+)   1 channel   None

Advanced programmable motor driver
(A-PMD)

   None  

1 channel
‒ 3-phase complementary
PWM output: resolution:
12.5ns
‒ PFC control: 3-phase
interleaved PFC
‒ Emergency stop
function by external input
Advanced encoder input circuit (A-ENC)   1 channel
Remote control signal processor (RMC)   0 to 1 channels   1 channel
Timer  

Used as 32-bit timer: 6
channels
Used as 16-bit timer × 2
channels: 12 channels

  

Used as 32-bit timer: 8
channels
Used as 16-bit timer × 2
channels: 16 channels
Real time clock (RTC)   0 to 1 channels   1 channel
Watchdog timer (WDT)   1 channel   1 channel
DMA controller (DMAC)   32 channels / 1 unit   64 channels / 2 units
Operating temperature range   －40 to + 85°C
Supply voltage   2.7 to 5.5 V
Number of pins   32 to 100 pins   64 to 144 pins

*1: Factory default setting
 

* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.

 
 

Customer support materials

 We have prepared materials to help customers select appropriate products.
Item   Description   Source
Datasheets  

Explanations of functions and operations, pin assignment
and electrical characteristics for each product group.
Specifications to support customers applying to actual
systems.

  

Download from
the product
information page

Reference
manual

  

Details of built-in functions (IPs) of products.
Specifications allowing customers to check detailed
functions of individual IP, such as the clock
control/motor control circuit and AD converter, in unit of
register.

  

Download from
the product
information page

Driver/sample
program

  

A CMSIS driver sample and sample program that can
check operation on an evaluation board. Source codes,
and projects for IAR EWARM and Keil MDK are
available.

  

Download from
the application
note and sample
program page

Application
notes

  

Sample program manual.

 

Documents are available in unit of function (IP).

  

Download from
the product
information page
Evaluation board  

Customers can check functional features on the
evaluation board through actual operation.

  

Available at
ChipOneStop
Video clip   A video introduction to evaluation boards.  

Microcomputer
product page
 

Product information

 

For further information about the new products, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/design-support/search/multiSearch.1.1.TMPM3H.html

 

For introduction about each product group, please visit:

 

”M3H Group (1)”
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/microcomputer/lineup/arm-micon/txz3-series/m3h-1.html
”M3H Group (2)”
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/microcomputer/lineup/arm-micon/txz3-series/m3h-2.html

 

Customer Inquiries:
Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department
Tel: +81-44-548-2241
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180729005046/en/
Source: Businesswire

