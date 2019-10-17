Toshiba Releases Low Capacitance TVS Diodes Suitable for ESD Protection for Thunderbolt 3 and Other High Speed Signal Lines

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") today starts shipments of two low capacitance TVS diodes (ESD protection diodes) that support high speed communication standards, such as Thunderbolt™ 3, HDMI® 2.1 and USB 3.1. The new “DF2B5M4ASL” supports a maximum working peak reverse voltage of 3.6V, and “DF2B6M4ASL” supports 5.5V.

Toshiba: Low capacitance TVS diodes "DF2B5M4ASL" and "DF2B6M4ASL" suitable for ESD protection for high speed signal lines. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tablets, laptop PCs and game consoles minimize transfer times for video data or large files by using 10Gbps or 48Gbps high speed communication standards. With the increasing miniaturization of the controller ICs used in these high speed communications, ESD tolerances are decreasing, and it is necessary to enhance measures to counter ESD and surges from connectors; their lack can cause critical faults such as communication errors and file damage.

In addition, parts connected to high speed communication lines have a large effect on signals; passive parts on printed circuit boards, such as capacitors and resistors, can distort signal waveforms.

The new products reduces these influences with a lower capacitance suitable for high speed communications. In addition, by optimizing the process, the new products achieve a capacitance (typ.) of 0.15pF, about 25% lower than current products [1]. This helps to realize stable circuits in high speed communications.

Applications

・ESD protection for high-speed signal lines (tablets, laptop PCs, game consoles and augmented reality and virtual reality equipment, etc.)

Features

・Low total capacitance: C t =0.15 pF (typ.)

・High electrostatic discharge voltage rating [2]:

V ESD = ±16kV (DF2B5M4ASL)

V ESD = ±15kV (DF2B6M4ASL)

・Small and surface mounting package: SL2 (Package code : SOD-962, 0.62×0.32×0.3mm (typ.))

Main Specifications (@T a =25 ℃) Part number Package Configuration Absolute maximum ratings Working peak reverse voltage V RWM max (V) Total capacitance C t @V R =0 V (pF) Dynamic resistance R DYN typ. @I PP1 =8 A to I PP2 =16 A [3] (Ω) Clamp voltage V C max @I PP =2 A [4] (V) Stock Check

& Purchase Name (Package code) Size typ. (mm) Electrostatic discharge voltage V ESD [2] (kV) typ. max DF2B5M4ASL SL2 (SOD-962) 0.62×0.32×0.3 Bidirectional ±16 3.6 0.15 0.2 0.7 15 Buy Online DF2B6M4ASL ±15 5.5 0.15 0.2 0.7 15 Buy Online

Notes:

[1] Products in the DF2BxM4SL series

[2] @IEC61000-4-2 (Contact)

[3] @TLP parameters: Z0=50Ω, tp=100ns, tr=300ps, averaging window t1=30ns to t2=60ns

[4] @ Based on IEC61000-4-5 8/20μs pulse

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s TVS Diodes (ESD Protection Diodes) line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/diode/esd-protection-diode.html

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:

DF2B5M4ASL

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.DF2B5M4ASL.html

DF2B6M4ASL

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.DF2B6M4ASL.html

Customer Inquiries:

Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3411

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

