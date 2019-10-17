  • Download mobile app
17 Oct 2019, Edition - 1556, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Sonia Gandhi must hold CWC poll for new leadership: Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan
  • Amitabh Choudhary votes for FTP as ICC chief ignores CoA
  • ED leaves Tihar jail after ‘grilling’ former FM P Chidambaram_IN for 2 hours.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Toshiba Releases Low Capacitance TVS Diodes Suitable for ESD Protection for Thunderbolt 3 and Other High Speed Signal Lines

by businesswireindia.com

October 17, 2019

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") today starts shipments of two low capacitance TVS diodes (ESD protection diodes) that support high speed communication standards, such as Thunderbolt 3, HDMI® 2.1 and USB 3.1. The new “DF2B5M4ASL” supports a maximum working peak reverse voltage of 3.6V, and “DF2B6M4ASL” supports 5.5V.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005265/en/

 
Toshiba: Low capacitance TVS diodes "DF2B5M4ASL" and "DF2B6M4ASL" suitable for ESD protection for high speed signal lines. (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: Low capacitance TVS diodes "DF2B5M4ASL" and "DF2B6M4ASL" suitable for ESD protection for high speed signal lines. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tablets, laptop PCs and game consoles minimize transfer times for video data or large files by using 10Gbps or 48Gbps high speed communication standards. With the increasing miniaturization of the controller ICs used in these high speed communications, ESD tolerances are decreasing, and it is necessary to enhance measures to counter ESD and surges from connectors; their lack can cause critical faults such as communication errors and file damage.

 

In addition, parts connected to high speed communication lines have a large effect on signals; passive parts on printed circuit boards, such as capacitors and resistors, can distort signal waveforms.

 

The new products reduces these influences with a lower capacitance suitable for high speed communications. In addition, by optimizing the process, the new products achieve a capacitance (typ.) of 0.15pF, about 25% lower than current products [1]. This helps to realize stable circuits in high speed communications.

 

Applications

 

・ESD protection for high-speed signal lines (tablets, laptop PCs, game consoles and augmented reality and virtual reality equipment, etc.)

 

Features

 

・Low total capacitance: Ct=0.15 pF (typ.)

 

・High electrostatic discharge voltage rating [2]:

 

VESD= ±16kV (DF2B5M4ASL)
VESD= ±15kV (DF2B6M4ASL)

 

・Small and surface mounting package: SL2 (Package code : SOD-962, 0.62×0.32×0.3mm (typ.))

 

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25 ℃)

Part

 

number

Package

Configuration

Absolute

 

maximum

 

ratings

Working

 

peak

 

reverse

 

voltage

 

VRWM

 

max

 

(V)

Total

 

capacitance

 

Ct

 

@VR=0 V

 

(pF)

Dynamic

 

resistance

 

RDYN

 

typ.

 

@IPP1=8 A

 

to IPP2=16 A

 

[3]

 

(Ω)

Clamp

 

voltage

 

VC

 

max

 

@IPP=2 A

 

[4]

 

(V)

Stock Check
& Purchase

Name

 

(Package code)

Size

 

typ.

 

(mm)

Electrostatic

 

discharge

 

voltage

 

VESD

 

[2]

 

(kV)

typ.

max

DF2B5M4ASL

SL2

 

(SOD-962)

0.62×0.32×0.3

Bidirectional

±16

3.6

0.15

0.2

0.7

15

Buy Online

DF2B6M4ASL

±15

5.5

0.15

0.2

0.7

15

Buy Online

Notes:
[1] Products in the DF2BxM4SL series
[2] @IEC61000-4-2 (Contact)
[3] @TLP parameters: Z0=50Ω, tp=100ns, tr=300ps, averaging window t1=30ns to t2=60ns
[4] @ Based on IEC61000-4-5 8/20μs pulse

 

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s TVS Diodes (ESD Protection Diodes) line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/diode/esd-protection-diode.html

 

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:
DF2B5M4ASL
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.DF2B5M4ASL.html
DF2B6M4ASL
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.DF2B6M4ASL.html

 

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

 

Customer Inquiries:
Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3411
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿