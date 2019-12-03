Toshiba Releases Surveillance 6TB HDDs for DVR and NVR Platforms

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) announces the DT02-V Series of Surveillance HDDs, its new series created for digital video recorder (DVR) and network video recorder (NVR) platforms.

Toshiba: The DT02-V Surveillance HDD Series, high areal density Surveillance 6TB HDD. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new series utilizes the latest magnetic recording technologies to achieve high areal density, helping to improve reliability compared to the prior MD04ABA-V Series. With up to 6TB capacity1, the new DT02-V Series supports a maximum of32 high-resolution camera streams2 and is suitable for use in leading surveillance DVR and NVR platforms with as many as eight drive bays.

“Our latest surveillance HDD family, the DT02-V Series, delivers up to6TB of storage capacity, and is designed for use with leading surveillance DVR and NVR platforms,” says Shuji Takaoka, General Manager of Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. “It also provides a variety of capacity options while improving reliability for high resolution surveillance video streams.”

The DT02-V Series is designed for robust 24/7 operation at HDD temperatures as high as 40ᵒC for 600,000 load/unload cycles, at rated workload3 of 180TB a year. Other features include a SATA 6Gbit/s interface4 with a 128MiB cache to help minimizing frame drops, and a robust mechanical platform designed to achieve a 1 million-hour MTTF5.

The DT02-V Series 4TB samples are available from today, 6TB samples will be planned from Jan 2020, and a 2TB sample is expected to be available in March 2020.

1 Definition of capacity: Toshiba defines a megabyte (MB) as 1 000 000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1 000 000 000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1 000 000 000 000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2 = 1 073 741 824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

2 Number of surveillance cameras support capability is defined by performance simulation with High Definition cameras at 4Mbit/s rate. Actual results may vary based on various factors, including the types of cameras installed, the system’s hardware and software capabilities, and the video compression technology used, as well as system variables such as resolution, frames per second, and other settings.

3 Workload is a measure of the data throughout of the year, and it is defined as the amount of data written, read or verified by commands from the host system.

4 Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

5 MTTF (Mean Time to Failure) is not a guarantee or estimate of product life; it is a statistical value related to mean failure rates for a large number of products which may not accurately reflect actual operation. Actual operating life of the product may be different from the MTTF.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate as of the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice.

* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

