TRIGO Announced as Toyota’s Official Quality Partner

by businesswireindia.com

TRIGO Group was selected by Toyota to be their sole provider in quality control, inspection, and management activities.

For more than 20 years, TRIGO has been offering quality management solutions focused mainly for the automotive and aerospace industries and is now considered one of the leading quality providers worldwide. Beyond standard industry services such as quality control and inspection, TRIGO provides a full range of services including quality logistics, rework, remarketing, auditing, and training – covering every phase in the production process.

TRIGO has been present at Toyota Onnaing since 2001 with over 40 collaborators. By elevating the partnership to a higher level all these years, TRIGO has further developed solutions such as remarketing vehicles or the modernization of vehicles and complex reworks services.

Alexa Stefanovic, Director of TRIGO France, said, “We are proud to support the Toyota Onnaing site and its objectives to increase production by 2020. We plan to provide our partner with highly customized solutions which meets their requirements.”

Today, Toyota Onnaing is regarded as one of the best plants in Europe especially for its Toyota Yaris model, a vehicle with an outstanding reputation on the market. Announced last year, the plant’s modernization project aims to integrate TNGA (The New Global Architecture) into their manufacturing process.

Furthermore, Toyota Onnaing is considered a pilot initiative placing environmental sustainability at the core of its developmental strategy – being a societal commitment mutually shared by TRIGO (awarded Ecovadis in 2018).

The partnership also includes the digitalization of onsite activities and quality processes, with plans to deploy ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) tools developed by TRIGO experts – called TRIGO Audit, Data Entry, and Customer Portal – once again demonstrating an amplified era of collaboration with Toyota which extends standard quality activities.

About TRIGO Group

Founded in 1997, TRIGO Group is a Global Quality Solutions provider for the transportation sector, focused on automotive and aerospace industries. With more than 10,000 professionals present in 25 countries, TRIGO offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including quality engineering, rework, inspection, auditing, training, consulting, and project management. Visit: https://trigo-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005059/en/

Source: Businesswire