Turkish Airlines hosts 8th Edition of Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament in India

Today, the global carrier Turkish Airlines, brought together over 32 passenger agencies and 96 players to the annual Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament, held in Delhi and Mumbai. The tournament aims to develop team dynamics and celebrate the spirit of partnership and healthy competition.
This is the 8th
edition of the tournament, which first started in 2012, to bring together leading passenger agencies from across the world. The current edition of the tournament is being held across 127 destinations in 61 countries, with the Indian leg being hosted in Delhi and Mumbai.
Speaking about the tournament,
Mr. Ibrahim Hakki Guntay, General Manager West and South India said, “We are pleased to host the 8th edition of Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament in India with the presence of our valued travel agency partners. We are grateful for their continued support, and this event is an opportunity for us to interact and engage in healthy competition for mutual growth. The enthusiasm that we see among teams is the reason why the tournament returns to India every year.”
Mr. Huseyin Ozbek, General Manager North and East India, seemed ecstatic on the success of the tournament and said, “The tournament has been strengthening our partnerships for years. The enthusiasm and sporting spirit of our agency partners continue to ensure that the Indian edition is a resounding success. We thank our partners and hope they had a fun and constructive day.”
This year’s Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament saw participation from top travel agencies Make My Trip, Yatra Online, GoIbibo.com, GBT India Pvt. Ltd, Cox & Kings Ltd., Riya Travels & Tours, Akbar Travels of India, TC Tours, Travel Boutique Online, BCD Travels, Egencia, Dnata International, SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd, Trust Travels, FCM Travels etc. made it a roaring success.
Team American Express Global Business Travel won the tournament with a score of 788 points and will represent India in the Turkish Airlines Bowling Grand Finale to be held in Istanbul from 19th
-20th
April 2019. The Champion of the Grand Finale will win a flight ticket and a vacation in Antalya whereas the other agencies in the rank will also receive exciting rewards.
