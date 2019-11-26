TVS Motor Company Launches Technologically Advanced Feature Packed 2020 Range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI Motorcycles

Powered by advanced engine equipped with RT-Fi – Race Tuned Fuel injection technology, with an in-built First in segment GTT – Glide Through Traffic capability.

Apache motorcycle family will sport attractive race graphics, an all-new LED headlamp, feather touch start and many other first in segment features.

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles. This series of TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles will be first rollout of BS-VI vehicles from the stable of TVS Motor Company.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles come equipped with attractive race graphics along with an all new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offers best in class long range light penetration and an enhanced widespread. The 2020 range of Apache series is enabled with Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology which is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving condition throughout the engine’s life. This evolution constitutes for a consistent power delivery and fuel economy, improved engine durability and better emission control. It features an in-built First in segment GTT – Glide Through Traffic capability for low speed urban riding and enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Commenting on the same, Mr. Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to introduce the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI motorcycles. These motorcycles are a testament of our commitment towards delighting Apache customers with a true racing experience. The 2020 range of Apache RTR series offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking. This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS-VI norms.”

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by advanced engine, 197.75cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine motor; which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS of power at 8500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7500 RPM. Along with the recently launched SmartXonnect* technology, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the only motorcycle in its class to offer Dual-Channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and RT-Slipper Clutch. The motorcycle will also come fitted with first in its class high-performance radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 16.02 PS at 8250 RPM and 14.12 Nm at 7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gear box that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. The motorcycle comes with an all new dual tone seat and new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall premium appeal.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 4V series will come fitted with exciting features including the innovative ‘feather touch’ start, wave bite ignition key and the all new aerodynamic claw mirrors. Along with these features, the RTRs continue to delight with a racier signature exhaust note.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V series is available in two stunning colours namely, Gloss Black and Pearl White; while the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours namely, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. Bookings for the motorcycles begin today at all TVS Motor Company dealerships across the country.

Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi)

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V – DC – Rs. 124,000

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) – Rs. 103,000

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) – Rs. 99,950

View the 2020 TVS Apache RTR series product video here.

