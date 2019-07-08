Tyco Awards Top Partners at APAC Partner Conference 2019

Tyco, a global leader in security solutions and a business unit of Johnson Controls, has at its APAC Conference 2019 awarded its top performing business Partners who address the security solutions technology market.

L- R: Rick Focke (Director, Product Management, Enterprise Solutions) (bottom left), Abhishek Ghosh (Marketing Communications Manager, South Asia) (top left), Eli Gorovici (General Manager, Video & Access Control), Rajeev Samanta (Regional Sales Director, South Asia), Ken May (Regional Vice President of Sales for APAC Region) (top right), Peter Ainsworth (General Manager for Distribution and Commercial Products) (bottom right)

The three-day conference held at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, brought together Tyco’s partners from China, North Asia, South Asia and South East Asia. Tyco’s growing market penetration and expanding partner community was reflected in the number of participants – 100 attendees from the APAC region. The focus was to not only award top performers but also to discuss technological trends and developments in the market, share insights and learn from each other.

In his keynote address, Eli Gorovici, General Manager Video & Access Control for Tyco, shared his vision and plans for the company and expressed his appreciation for the strong commitment the business partners have shown in addressing the growing need for security solutions in the region. He emphasised on their four key technology pillars of cybersecurity, cloud solutions, unification and automation, areas identified as critical for an organization’s security and business operations.

The conference also showcased presentation by Ken May, Regional VP Sales for APAC who spoke more about the opportunities and trends in the region; Peter Ainsworth, General Manager for Distribution and Commercial Products and Rick Focke, Director, Product Management, Enterprise Solutions. Abhishek Ghosh, Marketing Communication Manager for South Asia, responsible for the conference planning and execution, played the host.

The presentations were complemented by a special technology showcase area called “Beyond Tech Centers”, that displayed and conducted live demonstrations of various futuristic products and technologies that Tyco would be introducing in the future.

The top partners were felicitated at the Gala Evening in innovative categories like – The Tech Genius, The Golden Association, Engage Partner of the year.

“It is highly inspiring to experience the enthusiasm of our business partners for our brand, our portfolio and our vision. This conference confirms once again how Tyco and our partners are bringing Security solutions that enable organisations to embrace a scalable, secure and intelligent approach to system management,” said Rajeev Samanta, Regional Sales Director, South Asia. “The awards are recognition of our mutual commitment and business success, and we look forward to fruitful continuation of the way we are serving the enterprise market together," he added.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our technology portfolio integrates every aspect of a building – security systems, energy management, fire protection or HVACR – to ensure that we exceed customer expectations at all times. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat.

Our arsenal of brands includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, YORK, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, PENN, Sabroe, Simplex and Grinnell.

For additional information, please visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.