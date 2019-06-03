UAE, Uzbekistan Identify Practical Steps to Implement Government Modernization Program

by businesswireindia.com

Intensive meetings of the joint task forces of the UAE and Uzbekistan governments held lately resulted in identifying a series of practical steps to transfer the UAE's pioneering experience in government work to Uzbekistan within three years in line with implementing the partnership agreement in government modernization between the two countries.

Group photo gather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the Uzbek delegation (Photo: AETOSWire)

The meetings took place during the visit of a high-level Uzbekistan government delegation to the UAE, led by His Excellency Aziz Abdukhakimov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and included more than 60 ministers and senior government officials.

The two parties agreed to expand the scope of cooperation from 17 to 19 areas with the addition of taxation and human resources, as well as to implement 120 joint initiatives over the next three years, with 73 of these set for launch in 2019. Furthermore, they approved specific timeframes for activating the partnership agreement and finalizing the schedule of the joint initiatives with a focus on enhancing service efficiency and institutional performance, leadership qualification, and capacity building.

The strategic partnership leverages the UAE model of government work in modernization, performance measurement, best practice application, and service delivery to establish an innovation- and excellence-based system of government in Uzbekistan. Under the terms of the agreement, signed in April 2019, the two countries have formed expert task forces to support joint projects across 19 areas, including government strategy, government performance, government innovation, coding, future education, future economy, global competitiveness, and ease of doing business.

The collaboration is part of the UAE’s government knowledge exchange program. Within the framework of the initiative, the UAE has also signed partnership agreements in government modernization with Egypt, Jordan, Costa Rica and Portugal.

