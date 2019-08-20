UC Browser Joins Hands with Colors to Promote Series Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

UC Browser – world’s No.1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has partnered with Viacom 18 and its flagship Hindi general entertainment channel Colors to promote its magnum opus show ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’. UC Browser is offering a series of in-app activities for users, helping them to vote and comment on key aspects of the show. Users can also catch interesting videos related to the show, including trailers and blooper on UC Browser and UC's social media platforms. This is the first time that UC Browser has launched TV promos, which is a part of its efforts to provide specialized curated content across multiple categories for its user base of 130 million.

The show ‘Ram Siya Ke – Luv Kush’ premiered on Hindi GEC Colors on 5th August 2019 and runs through weekdays at 8:30 pm. It is touted to be one of the biggest mythological shows on Indian television and features Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania in lead roles. The show unearths the journey of Lord Ram-Sita through the lens of Luv and Kush. Boasting of a unique design, a team of more than 1000 skilled artists have come on board to create a visual spectacle.

UC Browser has been cooperating with top Indian production houses for video licenses related to movies with an aim to offer diverse and localised content to its vast user base. UC has partnered with multiple banners including Red Chillies Entertainment, RSVP Movies, Emmay Entertainment and more in the course of last one year alone. The browser has offered exclusive content like exclusive short video IP columns, Live Chats with the Stars, Status content and more for popular and successful movies like Student of the Year 2, Zero, Badla, URI: The Surgical Strike, Kedarnath, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Baazaar in the recent past.

According to UC’s spokesperson and Vice President, UC Web Global Business, Mr. Huaiyuan Yang, entertainment is one of the most consumed content categories on UC Browser and promoting Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush is one of UC’s efforts to offer users with distinctive content based on our localisation strategy.



Sapangeet Rajwant, Head, Marketing and Digital – Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Technology is a key element for experience-driven mythological shows as it gives us more opportunities for innovation and integrations. Through our show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, we want to give our viewers a visually stunning experience and connect them back to their roots. Thus, we have created multiple touchpoints for consumer engagement through an integrated marketing plan. UC Browser serves as a befitting platform as they have done some significant work in developing entertainment content and we are looking forward to a great association.”

UC and Colors will look to explore new ways to take the partnership forward and provide unique entertainment content to users. Colors Cineplex, a Bollywood movie channel owned by Viacom 18, will also be collaborating with UC to launch a series of movie promotions in the near future.

About UC

UC, a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. The international product portfolio of UC includes content distribution platform UC Browser, UC Browser Turbo, UC Browser Mini, and UC Ads for mobile marketing. UC Browser is the No. 1 third-party mobile browser in the world, as per StatCounter. It has reached 430 million Monthly Active Users globally.

Additional information about UC and its products, can be found at www.ucweb.com.