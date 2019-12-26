UC Browser Launches In-app UC Language Fest for Vernacular Language Users

UC Browser, world’s No.1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform from Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has launched an in-app UC Language ­­Fest with an aim to cater to its vast user base of 130 million in their respective vernacular languages. To provide its users with an enriched gaming experience, UC has launched a host of in-app customized games and activities that will enable users to win millions of rupees. The theme of the fest is “Become top dialect advocators” and it will start from December 23 and last till January 2, 2020.

UC Browser – UC Language ­­Fest

UC users can take part in multiple engaging in-app activities in their preferred local language – including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Punjabi, apart from English. UC Users can take a virtual tour of India and can get a flavor of different local languages with every stop. Not just that, funny language tips and information and money can be redeemed once the user reaches a certain point. Along with games, UC Browser will also announce lucky winner for each language on New Year’s Day and the lucky ones can receive gifts from UC. UC users can also create their unique dialect greeting cards to greet their friends and family and spread a message of local culture among people.

UC Browser – UC Language ­­Fest

To provide a hassle-free experience on recharge or bill, UC has partnered with Amazon.in where users can get up to Rs. 300 cashback if the payment has been done via Amazon.in. The offer is valid of the month until December 31, 2019, and covers various categories, including railway tickets, bus booking and Uber rides.

Commenting on the Language Fest, Mr. Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business said, “India is one of the most important markets we have the pleasure of serving. We are determined to serve our user base in whatever language they prefer and we are in the process of including more content in different vernacular languages on the platform. Through this fest, which looks at how language evolves as it travels through multiple locations, we aim to offer more localized and relatable content to Indian users. Users can also receive prizes to enjoy this holiday season with their friends and family.”

Currently, UC Browser supports 14 Indian languages and owns various channels that cover trending content in entertainment, sports, education, philanthropy and various other categories for the Indian user. UC is in the process of including more content in different vernacular languages to enhance its committed to the Indian market.

UC Browser has emerged as one of the most preferred platforms for fast-downloading and mobile data saving, as well as engaging and trendy content. It has registered 1.1 billion user downloads worldwide (excluding China), with half of its global installs from India.

About UC

UC, a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. The international product portfolio of UC includes content distribution platform UC Browser, UC Browser Turbo, UC Browser Mini, and UC Ads for mobile marketing. UC Browser is the No. 1 third-party mobile browser in the world, as per StatCounter. It has reached 430 million Monthly Active Users globally.

Additional information about UC and its products, can be found at www.ucweb.com.