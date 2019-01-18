UnDiscover Australia with Parineeti Chopra

Cricket is a shared passion between India and Australia and with India’s cricket tour of Australia taking centre stage for the past three months, the spotlight has firmly shone on the land down under. To continue this momentum and give Indians a glimpse into what lies beyond the cricketing action, Tourism Australia and ‘Friend of Australia’, Parineeti Chopra have released a video on the latter’s social media handles on the last day of the series.

Parineeti Chopra at Phillip Island, Victoria

First of the three to be released, the video chronicles the actress’ holiday in and around Melbourne. Parineeti can be seen visiting Sovereign Hill, a town stuck in the 1880s, interacting with Australia’s unique wildlife and sipping wine in the Yarra Valley and more.

The other videos to follow, cover unexpected and unknown experiences across Queensland’s island paradise, Hamilton Island and the iconic city of Sydney. All of Parineeti’s holiday experiences are woven together by tunes specially composed for the videos by popular Bollywood music composers Sangeet and Siddharth Haldipur.

Commenting on the videos Parineeti Chopra said, “I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Australia and the videos reflect every bit of fun I had there. This time around my trip was different, it was a mix of must-visit icons and experiences which you don’t really associate Australia with like watching tiny penguins, going on one of the world’s steepest railway, flying above a heart-shaped coral and so much more. As I’ve said before, Australia is a must visit, there is so much to undiscover down under.”

Mr. Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager – India & Gulf, Tourism Australia further added, “Advocacy has always played a key role in all our marketing and PR initiatives, and Parineeti has been monumental in generating a positive word of mouth for the destination. Her new videos are in line with our recently launched UnDiscover Australia campaign and showcase the dept of experiences in the land down under and highlight the relatively unknown activities at familiar locations. We are positive that the series of videos will reiterate Australia as a preferred holiday destination amongst high value travellers.”

The Tilt Shift Crew, the production house behind the videos, said, “The tilt shift crew’s collaboration with Tourism Australia and Parineeti Chopra has been an exhilarating one. The destinations we filmed at, the on ground support and the creative freedom given to us has resulted in a deeply gratifying experience and we hope that it has translated into our films as well. We wish to continue this relationship and inspire more and more Indians to travel to Australia.”

Watch Parineeti Chopra discover Melbourne, Australia

Parineeti’s Melbourne videos can be viewed here: Parineeti in Melbourne

Arrivals from India to Australia grew by 18.4 per cent for the year ended October 2018 with an influx of 348,000 visitors for the year, making India the 8th largest inbound market for Australia.

