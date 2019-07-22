  • Download mobile app
22 Jul 2019, Edition - 1469, Monday
United Technologies Corporation Selects L&T Technology Services as a Strategic Partner for Collins Aerospace

by businesswireindia.com

July 22, 2019

Business Wire India
L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of UTC.
 
Collins Aerospace comprises of the former UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins and BE Aerospace, and is one of the leading providers of intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industries.
 
LTTS has been a long-standing engineering partner for UTC. It has been ‘UTC Supplier Gold’ since 2015. LTTS was also recognized as UTAS Supplier of Year in April 2016 for its high-quality services and value creation.
 
Alind Saxena, Chief Business Officer, L&T Technology Services said, “We are very excited to collaborate with Collins Aerospace for their advanced aerospace and defense service needs. At LTTS our constant endeavour is to be our customer’s most reliable engineering and digital services partner. We look forward to playing a more significant role in Collins Aerospace’s engineering road map.”
Source: Businesswire

