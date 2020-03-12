UPES and ULaw Hold Talks With Sri Lanka PM on Educational Reforms

by businesswireindia.com

UPES announced today that the Chairman of its promoting body Hydrocarbons Education and Research Society (HERS), Sharad Mehra and Professor Andrea Nollent – Vice-Chancellor and CEO of The University of Law (ULaw) met with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, H.E Mahinda Rajapaksa, to discuss structural reforms and opportunities in education in their country.UPES was granted an audience with Sri Lanka PM along with several senior government officials to present the university’s initiatives in the higher education space, including academic collaborations, industry-immersive initiatives, student exchange programmes, and research & development.Sharad Mehra, Professor Sampath Amaratunga – Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Professor Andrea Nollent – Vice-Chancellor and CEO of ULaw, and other representatives of ULaw held talks with H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa and exchanged their views on imparting world-class education to the students.Elaborating on his meeting with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Sharad Mehra said, “We, at UPES, had the honour of being granted an audience with the Sri Lankan government and their PM to discuss the work our institution does. As part of our student exchange programme, UPES hosts students of multiple nationalities every year on its campuses, leading to a vibrant environment and enriching experiences. We look forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with Sri Lankan institutions and the government.”Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said: “The meeting was an excellent opportunity for ULaw to showcase the work it does to the Sri Lankan government’s top officials and His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa himself.”UPES is committed to providing its students with an excellent, tech-driven learning experience and the much-needed global exposure. The university recently partnered with Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform, to give its students free access to over 3,600 courses from renowned international universities. In February 2020, UPES launched ‘Shakti’, an initiative to empower women across the whole spectrum – from classroom to boardroom – and announced 25% scholarship exclusively for female students enrolling at the university in 2020.Source: Businesswire