Uppskill Education has Started Issuing Certificates Using Blockchain Technology

As a step forward in its mission to transform into a digital institution with a future-ready talent youth, Uppskill, a skill-based learning institute, focuses more on community-driven learning, technology and skill-based education, has successfully skilled/trained 1000+ of its enrolled students in digital and future skills.

Left to Right; Abhishek Kumar Gupta, Arbab Usmani

As part of its Digital Marketing Masterclass 2.0 programme, Uppskill is investing heavily in skilling people in digital space and making them ready for next-generation technologies such as Blockchain technology.



For the first time in the institution epoch, Uppskill has become one of the first institutes that issued certificates using blockchain technology. Abhishek Kumar Gupta, COO, Uppskill, said, “We, at Uppskill believe that successful digital transformation starts from your own end only. So we decided to start releasing certificates using blockchain technology.”

“We offer courses that specialized and fulfill today’s demand of skills. As individuals and companies struggle to compete in an increasingly skill-based economy, we provide innovative training to narrow the skills gap,” Mr. Gupta added.

On the occasion, Arbab Usmani, CEO, Uppskill said, “We want to make the technology more accessible to Indians so that they start learning about it. Also, the security features that come with Blockchain are very helpful for administrative tasks related to student management and certificate distributions.”



Skilling people/students through a Digital Marketing Masterclass 2.0 program and partnerships with trainer/teachers bear testimony of the company's commitment towards the skilling initiative. In line with the industry demand for digital services, the technologies range from Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR), Social & Mobile, Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing.

Why Such Certificates

It becomes very difficult when one has to find out his/her old certificate when they were lost. The Company has special motive behind issuing certificates using blockchain technology is to keep all the records in a format that can exist even if the institution goes away.

Uppskill is not only revolutionary in terms of the way they teach their students. They are also one of the early adopters of Blockchain technology in the world. By using a credible distributed ledger, they ensure that they manage their students and their learning curve in a way that truly helps them grow. Furthermore, they are the only institute in India to use Blockchain technology in order to grant certificates to their students. As a result of this, the valuable Uppskill certificate becomes a tamper-proof one that no one can claim to have unless they have actually earned it.

When asked about why they have decided to bring Blockchain into the mix, Mr. Arbab Usmani said, "In western countries, people are teaching their children Blockchain development. They have recognised that this technology is very important and is going to play a big role in technological developments in the coming years. But, in India, no one is talking about Blockchain. In fact, many people think Blockchain and crypto are the same things! There is so much misinformation about the topic." Clearly, their team has a long term vision in all spheres of their work.