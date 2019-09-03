UTI Mutual Fund Selects Resulticks to Power its Omnichannel Customer Engagement Initiatives

Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks announced that UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF), one of India’s largest investment managers, has selected Resulticks as its partner to drive its outcome-driven strategy around omnichannel customer engagement.

With a pan-India presence and an extensive portfolio that addresses the diverse needs of investors, UTI MF aims to empower both its customer and agent ecosystems through a unified communication strategy. UTI MF selected Resulticks to service these objectives because of its proven record in improving operational efficiency and delivering top-line growth for businesses.

Gaurav Suri, Head of Marketing at UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. said, “Continuous and consistent experiences are key to customer engagement. It is our endeavor to recognize every individual in context and keep them at the center of every interaction, regardless of touchpoint. Resulticks is a perfect fit from this perspective, given its omnichannel capabilities and ROI-focused approach. Together, we are looking forward to delight our customers with seamless, unique journeys that will form the foundation of long and lasting relationships.”

UTI MF has been off to a fast start with Resulticks, having completed initial implementation, data integration, and commencement of communications across more than three channels within just eight weeks of coming on board. The year end will see the next phase of roll-out, covering additional channels and AI-powered, automated campaigns.

Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and Co-founder of Resulticks, said, “These are exciting times, and we are thrilled to be working with a long-standing player in the financial services industry such as UTI MF. The cornerstone of all our engagements has been about facilitating individualized interactions with diverse audience that in turn fuel the organization’s growth through a data-driven, outcomes-based strategy. Resulticks’ AI-powered, real-time communication capabilities, as well as our dedicated team of experts and technologists, combine to make us more than ready to meet these needs.”

About UTI Mutual Fund

UTI Mutual Fund is a SEBI registered mutual fund whose Sponsors are State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

UTI Mutual Fund is one of the largest mutual funds in India with investor accounts of over 1 crore under its 186 domestic schemes/plans as on July 31, 2019.

About Resulticks

Built from the ground up by marketers for marketers, Resulticks is a real-time conversation cloud-enabled by the world's first marketing data blockchain. With its big data-driven, AI-powered omnichannel approach, Resulticks is changing the marketing automation landscape worldwide. Resulticks has offices in the United States, India, Australia, and APAC. www.resulticks.com.