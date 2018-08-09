Utopus Insights Welcomes Neil Desai as Chief Product Officer

by businesswireindia.com

Utopus Insights is delighted to announce that Neil Desai has joined the company’s leadership team as Chief Product Officer. Desai’s successful 20-year career has been propelled by a combination of strategic technical expertise and collaborative, hands-on approach to delivering global IoT and big data platform solutions. As Chief Product Officer, he’ll be responsible for envisioning, creating and delivering Utopus Insights’ digital energy Software as a Service (SaaS) product solutions for customers worldwide.

Desai most recently served as Honeywell’s Vice President, Enterprise Architecture and Engineering, where he built and managed a global team of architects, software engineers and operations personnel. Under his leadership, the team successfully delivered an innovative global industrial IoT and big data platform to serve diverse consumer, enterprise, and industrial use cases. Desai also successfully launched multiple customer products for this platform. Previously, he had led Quest Diagnostics’ digital transformation program while spearheading a customer engagement and empowerment strategy.

“Neil’s talent, experience and values are a perfect fit for our company’s current and future needs,” said Utopus Insights President and CEO Chandu Visweswariah. “Neil’s rapid professional ascent has been driven by his ability to leverage technology and emerging trends to improve customer experience and gain competitive advantage. I look forward to working with Neil to grow our team and accelerate our product roadmap.”

In describing why he joined Utopus Insights, Desai observed, “There’s something special happening here at Utopus Insights. They have phenomenal core talent, great products and a strong product roadmap. I am excited to be a part of this and look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the company’s near- and long-term success.”

Utopus Insights is a leading energy analytics company that combines deep expertise in renewable generation, electric transmission/distribution, state-of-the-art meteorology and the world’s most advanced data science to produce breakthrough analytics products. Headquartered in New York with a regional office in Bengaluru, India, our vision is to become the leading global provider of energy intelligence through data science and customer empowerment. Utopus Insights is an independent but wholly owned subsidiary of Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Visit utopusinsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

